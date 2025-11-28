SA users rates ride-hailing service as safer than other transport modes

A new Safety Index report by Ipsos, commissioned by ride-hailing platform Bolt reveals that 90% of South African ride-hailing users now consider ride-hailing services inherently safer than conventional transport modes such as buses and traditional taxis.

These findings showcase a significant shift in public perception and a growing reliance on technology-driven mobility solutions.

At a time when personal security remains a daily concern for many South Africans, the study reveals that ride-hailing has become more than just a transport option; it has become a lifeline.

Young adults between 25 and 34 years old make up 43% of users, relying on ride-hailing as a flexible and reliable part of their weekly routines.

Most riders use the service a few times a week or a few times a month, highlighting its growing importance in everyday life.

The study also shows that the 90% of riders who choose ride-hailing is because they feel safer than when using public transport, particularly when travelling at night, moving through unfamiliar areas, or returning from social events.

Safety perceptions are even stronger after dark, with 92% of South Africans reporting that they feel safer using ride-hailing apps when travelling at night. This sense of security is reinforced by features such as real-time GPS tracking, driver identification, vetted drivers, and door-to-door drop-offs.

The findings also highlight the deep trust that South Africans place in ride-hailing when it comes to protecting loved ones. A striking 93% of passengers have booked a ride for someone else, most often to ensure a family member or friend gets home safely.

Nearly 96% of users agree that in-app safety features make ride-hailing a safer option overall, illustrating the value of digital tools in providing reassurance and enabling safer journeys.

Soyinka Witness, director of strategy: sub-Saharan Africa at Ipsos, notes: Conducting this study offered a unique window into how South Africans perceive mobility, security, and trust.

“The results highlight how essential ride-hailing has become and how strongly safety considerations shape mobility choices. Features that provide control, visibility, and reassurance are central to users’ sense of security, particularly for women and young adults.”