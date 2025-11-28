Young scientists do SA proud at SciFest International STEM Fair

Team South Africa made a remarkable impact at the SciFest International STEM Fair (ISF) in Dublin, Ireland, bringing home top honours for their exceptional scientific research and innovations.

The all-girl team, made up of three talented teenage scientists, competed virtually in the fair from 20 to 21 November, with each earning an award.

Khushi Lall, a Grade 9 learner at Tyger Valley College in Pretoria was awarded the SciFest ISF 2025 International Award for her research project, “Garlic: Nature’s Secret to Food Preservation”.

Lall, who scooped the Top Junior Scientist Award at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair in October, investigated the antibacterial potential of two indigenous South African wild garlic species, Tulbaghia violacea and its hybrid (T. violacea × T. acutiloba).

She discovered that both species inhibited the growth of Staphylococcus aureus bacteria, with soil-grown extracts showing stronger preservative properties than aeroponic ones.

Her findings suggest that wild garlic could serve as a promising natural alternative for food preservation and antimicrobial use, a groundbreaking step towards combating resistant microbes and improving global food safety.

“I feel truly honoured to receive this SciFest award, and I am grateful for this opportunity and for the recognition of my project,” says Lall. “This award reminds me that I am capable of great things if I work hard and stay curious.

“Winning this encourages me to keep exploring and learn new skills. I am proud of what I have accomplished, and I am excited to see what lies ahead in the future,” she adds.

Marlhuné Bezuidenhout, a Grade 9 learner from Hoërskool Secunda, was awarded the SciFest ISF 2025 Runner-up International Award for her research project, “Pasture-Based Sheep Farming System: Implications for Livestock, Lambing Rates, Growth Margins, and Human Health Due to Bioaccumulation of Heavy Metals”, which explored how heavy metals present in soil and grass could affect livestock and, ultimately, human health.

Her findings revealed that sheep grazing on Oulandsgrass pastures showed poor udder development and produced lighter lambs compared to those on Kikuyu grass.

This suggests that heavy metals absorbed by certain grasses can negatively impact both animal productivity and food safety.

“Being able to represent South Africa, Eskom Expo and the Gert Sibande Region at SciFest was such a huge honour,” says Bezuidenhout.

“Winning a SciFest ISF Runner-up International Award just shows that when you work hard and believe in yourself, anything is possible. You never have to stand back for anyone. And if you keep pushing yourself, you will ultimately reap the rewards.”

Milani Mjiji, a Grade 10 learner from Port Rex Technical High School in East London, was awarded a SciFest ISF 2025 Achievement in STEM Award for her research project titled “Comparative Evaluation of Moringa oleifera Seed Forms for Low-Cost Water Treatment”.

Her research demonstrated that Moringa seed extracts can significantly reduce turbidity and bacterial contamination in wastewater, producing purified water that meets local water quality standards.

Mjiji says: “I’m extremely proud of myself, and above all, I feel truly blessed. This achievement means so much to me, and I could not have reached this point without the support of my teachers, my mentors, the regional coordinator, and most importantly, my mother.”

SciFest was the brainchild of the current SciFest CEO, Sheila Porter, with the aim to encourage a love of science, technology, engineering and maths through active, collaborative, inquiry-based learning and to provide a forum for learners at local and regional level to present and display their scientific investigations.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “Congratulations to these three incredible young scientists on their outstanding achievements at the SciFest International STEM Fair in Ireland. You are powerful examples of what girls in STEMI can achieve on the global stage, and your success shows just how far curiosity and hard work can take you.

“Eskom is proud to support and encourage young scientists who are pushing boundaries and making their mark internationally. Your achievements show the enormous potential within South Africa’s youth, and we hope your success inspires many more learners to step into the world of research and innovation.”

Registration to take part in Eskom Expo is open. School learners in Grades 4–12 and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) students NC(V) Level 2 to NC(V) Level 4 can register their research projects by visiting www.exposcience.co.za