Business leaders believe AI can accelerate climate goals

Business leaders have voiced support for artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to accelerate, rather than hinder, climate progress.

KPMG surveyed than 1 200 senior executives from major companies spanning a variety of industries across 20 countries for the report: “AI’s dual promise: Enabling positive climate outcomes and powering the energy transition”.

The research was conducted to better understand how AI is currently being used to drive sustainability and where business leaders believe action is needed to accelerate and unlock its full potential.

Forecasts vary significantly, but some campaigners have called for a moratorium on new AI data centre builds, warning they could significantly increase global emissions by 2030, slowing or even reversing current progress on climate change.

The challenge for political and business leaders is understanding AI’s increasing need for energy resources while balancing this with the huge potential the technology has to rapidly speed up progress on clean energy and decarbonisation.

In the KPMG survey, 97% of respondents said they believe AI is a net positive for accelerating progress towards net zero goals. Meanwhile, 96% believe clean energy can meet AI’s future demands and 87% of those questioned said AI is central to them achieving their net zero goals.

Despite strong confidence in AI’s potential, KPMG’s findings highlight that progress remains uneven due to barriers in infrastructure, policy, and financing.

One-third of executives (33%) identify grid limitations as a major risk, with permitting and construction delays threatening to meet only half of new AI-driven energy demand by 2030.

Policy is also lagging behind innovation: 75% of leaders say policymakers are too slow to embrace AI’s climate benefits, creating uncertainty and delaying investment.

Financing is another challenge, with 37% of energy producers and 33% of energy consumers citing high costs and lack of funding as the main obstacles to expanding clean energy.

While 96% of executives believe renewables can meet future AI demand, only 13% are willing to make clean power use non-negotiable if it slows deployment or raises costs. As a result, data centre expansion is likely to continue globally even without guaranteed access to clean power.

Companies that overcome these hurdles by 2027 will secure a lasting competitive advantage.

Turning AI ambition into climate action

KPMG’s survey reveals a clear commitment to both AI and the climate challenge from energy business leaders

Tola Adeyemi, senior partner at KPMG West Africa, comments: “Technology has consistently created more jobs than it has replaced. Two decades ago, roles like data specialists didn’t exist, today, they’re indispensable for business growth.

“The same evolution is happening with AI. While it will automate routine tasks, the human qualities of empathy, judgment, and creativity remain irreplaceable.”

Mike Hayes, global head of renewable energy at KPMG International and partner: climate change and decarbonisation leader at KPMG Ireland, says: “The research is clear. AI isn’t just supporting the energy transition, it’s accelerating it. The survey shows that most executives now view AI as essential for achieving net zero.