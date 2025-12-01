CASA Software reveals new features in Nexsan Unity NV-Series

IT leaders need storage that’s not only reliable, but also efficient, secure, and simple to manage.

This is according to CASA Software adding that the latest updates to the Nexsan Unity NV-Series with release v7.3 meets all of these requirements.

“These enhancements are designed to make your environment more resilient and easier to operate,” says Byron Horn-Botha, CASA senior sales specialist.

With this latest release, Nexsan has strengthened its role as a versatile platform and a dependable data storage target for organisations of all sizes.

Key enhancements include:

Smarter Scrub Operations for Better Data Integrity – Unity now offers enhanced scrub controls, giving administrators the ability to run different scrub types—metadata-only, incremental, or CLI-only options. Scrub and re-silvering settings have also been refined to deliver better performance and more predictable recovery behaviour.

Customer-Generated Certificates – Unity now supports customer-generated certificates for secure graphical user interface (GUI) access. This gives organisations more control over their security posture and helps ensure compliance with internal policies and external legislation.