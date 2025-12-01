Consumers are already spending like it’s a recession

Fifty-six percent of consumers are already spending as if the economy is in a recession or making changes to prepare, according to a survey by Gartner.

Their active adoption of recessionary behaviours signals a profound shift in consumer attitudes toward money and spending.

A Gartner survey of 1 539 US consumers conducted in October 2025 found that this trend is especially pronounced among younger generations, with 58% of Gen Z and 63% of Millennials already adjusting their spending – the first time these groups are experiencing a recession as adults.

This economic caution is accompanied by a desire for levity, with 71% of consumers saying humor helps them escape negative situations.

“This is more than a temporary belt-tightening – it’s a cultural reset,” says Kate Muhl, vice-president analyst in the Gartner Marketing practice. “Marketers must recognize that younger consumers want low prices, but they also respond to brands that lighten the mood.

“Messaging that emphasises trust and practicality, while offering moments of levity, will resonate far more than luxury or status-driven appeals.”

A Crisis of Shared Reality

Alongside economic caution, consumers are grappling with a growing crisis of shared reality. Sixty-eight percent of consumers frequently question whether the content they see online is real, and 67% wonder if others experience the world as they do.

“Consumers are skeptical, and that skepticism is growing,” advises Muhl. “Marketers must double down on authenticity – real people, real stories, and verifiable claims.

“Transparency isn’t optional; it’s the foundation for rebuilding trust.”

The Real World Renaissance

As digital fatigue sets in, consumers are rediscovering the value of real-world experiences. Sixty-eight percent feel nostalgic for pre-digital times.

Nearly half (49%) have purchased from a local small business in the past three months, and 39% actively try to opt out of participating in the corporate economy. This shift signals a cultural pivot toward community and connection.

“Consumers are craving tangible experiences and community,” says Muhl. “Marketers should invest in experiential activations – pop-ups, live events, and partnerships with local businesses. Lean into values like authenticity and connection to meet this cultural moment.”

“Consumers are navigating uncertainty on multiple fronts – economic, technological, and cultural,” concludes Muhl. “Brands that succeed in 2026 will be those that offer not just value, but reassurance, authenticity, and opportunities for real-world engagement.

“This is a moment for marketers to rethink how they connect with consumers who are both pragmatic and deeply human in their priorities.”