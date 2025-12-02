PMI points to manufacturing fragility

The November PMI results highlight the ongoing fragility in South Africa’s manufacturing sector.

A steep deterioration in demand and production overshadowed slight gains in employment and business expectations.

Lower cost pressures are a positive, but alone are not sufficient to lift momentum in the absence of demand recovery.

The seasonally adjusted PMI declined by 7.2 points to 42.0 in November, marking the largest monthly drop in 2025.

The decline was broad-based, with four out of the five headline sub-indices deteriorating.

Only the employment index showed a marginal improvement, though it remained below the neutral 50-point level.

Notably, the PMI reflects real activity movements and not sentiment-based expectations, underscoring the severity of the decline.

Key highlights from the October 2025 PMI include: