SASE accelerates as enterprises prioritise unified networking, security

The shift from software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) to secure access service edge (SASE) is reshaping enterprise connectivity strategies.

According to GlobalData, the shift is driven by hybrid work, cloud migration, and rising security challenges that demand simplified, end-to-end architectures.

Over the past decade, SD-WAN transformed enterprise routing by offering operational efficiency, centralised management, and the ability to use cost-effective broadband alongside or instead of legacy MPLS.

Its single-pane-of-glass model, policy-driven traffic handling, and support for Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) helped accelerate adoption.

However, as threats evolved and branch security stacks became difficult to manage as isolated products, the need for consolidation intensified.

This created the foundation for SASE, bringing SD-WAN, firewall services, secure web gateways, CASB, ZTNA, and threat protection into a unified, cloud-based platform.

As a result, SASE has become the focal point of branch and remote-location security modernisation.

Steven Schuchart, principal analyst: enterprise security and infrastructure at GlobalData, comments: “For several years, GlobalData has covered the SD-WAN market, but it has become increasingly clear that most SD-WAN implementations going forward are going to be tied to security.

“Networking and security have been slowly merging for years, and the continual rise of cybersecurity incidents worldwide will only accelerate that trend.”

GlobalData notes that the push for universal identity-driven policy, end-user experience monitoring, and scalable cloud-based controls is reshaping vendor evaluations. In 2025, the market also saw major strategic moves, including HPE’s acquisition of Juniper and Arista’s purchase of VMware’s Velocloud SD-WAN, reshuffling competitive positions.

Schuchart adds: “There will still be ongoing new stand-alone implementations of SD-WAN, but that use case is in decline.”

Enterprises increasingly seek architectures that unify routing, security, and policy enforcement and reduce reliance on MPLS through secure broadband-based alternatives.

Vendors such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Arista, HPE and Versa Networks are now shaping the next phase of SASE evolution, each with distinct approaches reflecting their networking or security heritage.

As enterprises navigate operational pressures, cost containment, and a more mobile workforce, SASE and SD-WAN are becoming essential to delivering secure, consistent, and optimized access under a single operational umbrella.

Schuchart concludes: “Enterprises want integrated, cloud-delivered platforms that unify networking and security. Providers with proven strength in both SASE and SD-WAN are best positioned to lead this transformation and support the modernisation strategies shaping the enterprise edge.”