South Africans spent big on Black Friday weekend

Peach Payments saw a 93% increase in rand value processed from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, compared to 2024.

“Over the four-day weekend we processed more than 2,69-million transactions, to a total value of more than R1,86-billion,” says Rahul Jain, CEO and cofounder of Peach Payments.

The largest individual transaction Peach Payments processed on Black Friday was for R1,09-million in the Travel & Accommodation industry.

The Retail industry alone grew its share of online sales over the four-day Black Friday weekend by 154% from last year, the company adds.

This comes against the backdrop of a 109% overall growth in rand value processed via the payment service provider’s platform in the month of November (Black November) compared to November 2024.

“We continue to see deals being pulled in across the whole of November, not just the BFCM weekend,” Jain comments. “We also continue to see a shift to online spending rather than in physical stores.”

Most industry sectors did well over the weekend, with Financial Services up 98%, Leisure & Entertainment up 48% and Travel & Accommodation up 35%.

“While the vast majority of transactions were card payments, consumers are adopting a variety of new payment methods,” comments Jain.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) payments processed by Peach Payments over the weekend grew by 753% in rand value from 2024.

ApplePay also showed a sharp increase of 549% growth in rand value year-on-year, which Jain attributes to the seamless and secure user experience these digital wallets offer consumers.

“This Black Friday surpassed expectations in a year that has seen South African merchants face tough conditions,” Jain comments.

Peach Payments also shared data on its Mauritius operations for the Black Friday weekend, where total monetary value of sales processed increased 1 365% over 2024, partly as a result of significant merchants joining the Peach Payments stable. Individual transactions grew by 377%.

“Black Friday is slowly coming into its own in Mauritius,” says Jain. “As more merchants make it easier for their customers to pay online, we’ve seen the rupee value of Black Friday sales and individual transactions increase steadily.

“This is only the second year we’re reporting figures for Mauritius. These numbers confirm the island’s consumers have embraced Black Friday and merchants are benefiting from its effects.”