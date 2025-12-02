Spacecoin satellites aim to build decentralised Internet in space

Space Telecommunications (STI), the entity behind the open-source satellite internet protocol Spacecoin, has launched three satellites aboard a rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The move is an advancement toward a permissionless, decentralised Internet that anyone can build upon, contribute to and expand globally.

The satellites are owned and operated by STI, which holds the necessary regulatory approvals for satellite operations, and integrated on the mission via Arrow Science and Technology.

Spacecoin functions as the underlying protocol that governs the open satellite data network, managing authorisation, authentication and accounting across the decentralised infrastructure.

The three CTC-1 satellites leverage insights gained from the inaugural CTC-0 mission launched last year. It’s the first time a blockchain protocol has been integrated into a satellite constellation designed specifically for decentralised internet infrastructure, backed by proprietary technology with issued and pending patents.

CTC-1 advances to the next phase of validating two key capabilities essential for decentralised satellite internet: uninterrupted user connections as satellites move across the sky in low-Earth orbit, and direct satellite-to-satellite data exchange with minimal ground station dependence.

“This launch marks the next frontier for decentralized connectivity,” says Tae Oh, founder of STI. “With multiple satellites now in orbit, we’re proving that internet services need not be centralised, making connectivity permissionless and impossible to switch off.”

The successful validation of these inter-satellite capabilities will enable connectivity demonstrations with multiple government and telecom partners who have already signed agreements and committed to testing Spacecoin’s decentralised satellite internet infrastructure in real-world conditions.

The Spacecoin ecosystem is also developing Starmesh, a decentralised VPN that allows users to experience how private, anonymous, and encrypted internet browsing will operate across distributed networks.

Early Starmesh prototype testing is expected early-mid next year, showcasing privacy and security advantages.

The project is actively seeking new collaborations with governments, telecom operators, and institutional stakeholders worldwide.