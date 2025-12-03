AMD and HPE collaborate on open rack-scale AI infrastructure

AMD has announced an expanded collaboration with HPE to accelerate the next generation of open, scalable AI infrastructure built on AMD leadership compute technologies.

HPE will become one of the first system providers to adopt the AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI architecture, which will integrate a purpose-built HPE Juniper Networking scale-up switch – in collaboration with Broadcom – and software for seamless, high-bandwidth connectivity over Ethernet.

“Helios” combines AMD EPYC CPUs, AMD Instinct GPUs, AMD Pensando advanced networking and the AMD ROCm open software stack to deliver a cohesive platform optimised for performance, efficiency, and scalability.

The system is engineered to simplify deployment of large-scale AI clusters, enabling faster time to solution and greater infrastructure flexibility across research, cloud, and enterprise environments.

“HPE has been an exceptional long-term partner to AMD, working with us to redefine what is possible in high-performance computing,” says Dr Lisa Su, chair and CEO of AMD. “With ‘Helios’, we’re taking that collaboration further, bringing together the full stack of AMD compute technologies and HPE’s system innovation to deliver an open, rack-scale AI platform that drives new levels of efficiency, scalability, and breakthrough performance for our customers in the AI era.”

Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE, comments: “For more than a decade, HPE and AMD have pushed the boundaries of supercomputing, delivering multiple exascale-class systems and championing open standards that accelerate innovation.

“With the introduction of the new AMD ‘Helios’ and our purpose-built HPE scale-up networking solution, we are providing our cloud service provider customers with faster deployments, greater flexibility, and reduced risk in how they scale AI computing in their businesses.”

The next era of industry-standard AI infrastructure

The AMD “Helios” rack-scale AI platform delivers up to 2,9 exaFLOPS of FP4 performance per rack using AMD Instinct MI455X GPUs, next-generation AMD EPYC “Venice” CPUs and AMD Pensando Vulcano NICs for scale-out networking, all unified through the open ROCm software ecosystem that enables flexibility and innovation across AI and HPC workloads.

Built on the OCP Open Rack Wide design, “Helios” can help customers and partners streamline deployment timelines and deliver a scalable, flexible solution for demanding AI workloads.

This has enabled HPE to integrate differentiated technologies for their customers, specifically a scale-up Ethernet switch and software designed for “Helios.” Developed in collaboration with Broadcom, the switch delivers optimised performance for AI workloads using the Ultra Accelerator Link over Ethernet (UALoE) standard, reinforcing the AMD commitment to open, standards-based technologies.