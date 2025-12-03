Flying safely with lithium batteries

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched its ‘Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries’ global safety campaign giving travelers seven simple rules for carrying mobile phones, laptops, power banks, and other lithium-powered devices safely when they fly.
“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly,” explains Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-president: operations, safety and security.
“As more travelers fly with these devices, our Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries campaign will help airlines educate their passengers on the simple rules they must keep in mind when traveling with the electronic devices that have become an essential part of their daily lives.”
A recent IATA passenger survey found that most travelers fly with lithium-powered devices:
- 83% of travelers carry a phone
- 60% carry a laptop
- 44% carry a power bank
While 93% of travelers consider themselves knowledgeable on the rules for carrying lithium-powered devices (including 57% rating themselves as very familiar with the rules), critical misconceptions persist:
- 50% incorrectly believe it’s OK to pack small lithium-powered devices in checked luggage
- 45% incorrectly believe it’s OK to pack power banks in checked luggage
- 33% incorrectly believe that there are no power limits on power banks or spare batteries
Seven Simple Safety Rules
Following are IATA’s seven simple rules every traveler should follow:
- Pack light: Only bring the devices and batteries you really need.
- Stay alert: If a device is hot, smoking, or damaged, tell the crew (or airport staff) immediately.
- Keep devices with you: Always carry phones, laptops, cameras, vapes (if allowed) and other battery-powered items in your hand baggage, not in checked baggage.
- Protect loose batteries: Keep spare batteries and power banks in their original packaging, or cover the terminals with tape to prevent short-circuits.
- Gate check reminder: If your hand baggage is taken at the gate to go in the aircraft baggage hold, remove all lithium batteries and devices first.
- Check battery size: For larger batteries (over 100 watt-hours, such as those used in larger cameras, drones, or power tools), check with your airline as approval may be required.
- Check airline rules: Always confirm your airline’s policies, as requirements may differ in compliance with local regulations.