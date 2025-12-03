Flying safely with lithium batteries

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has launched its ‘Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries’ global safety campaign giving travelers seven simple rules for carrying mobile phones, laptops, power banks, and other lithium-powered devices safely when they fly.

“Lithium-powered devices are safe when handled properly, but they can pose a risk if damaged or packed incorrectly,” explains Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-president: operations, safety and security.

“As more travelers fly with these devices, our Travel Smart with Lithium Batteries campaign will help airlines educate their passengers on the simple rules they must keep in mind when traveling with the electronic devices that have become an essential part of their daily lives.”

A recent IATA passenger survey found that most travelers fly with lithium-powered devices:

83% of travelers carry a phone

60% carry a laptop

44% carry a power bank

While 93% of travelers consider themselves knowledgeable on the rules for carrying lithium-powered devices (including 57% rating themselves as very familiar with the rules), critical misconceptions persist:

50% incorrectly believe it’s OK to pack small lithium-powered devices in checked luggage

45% incorrectly believe it’s OK to pack power banks in checked luggage

33% incorrectly believe that there are no power limits on power banks or spare batteries

Seven Simple Safety Rules

Following are IATA’s seven simple rules every traveler should follow: