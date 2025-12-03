Job losses to AI not yet mainstream

While there is widespread speculation that artificial intelligence (AI) will drastically reduce customer service headcount, currently only 20% of leaders have reduced agent staffing due to AI, according to a survey by Gartner.

A Gartner survey of 321 customer service and support leaders conducted in October 2025 reveals a more nuanced reality: 55% report stable staffing levels while handling higher customer volumes – underscoring AI’s role in boosting efficiency rather than eliminating jobs.

“Customer service and support leaders should avoid framing AI initiatives solely around headcount reduction,” says Melissa Fletcher, senior principal: research in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice.

“Instead, focus on incremental transformation and workforce augmentation. Leaders should plan for new roles, leverage central resources, and communicate transparently about AI’s impact to manage expectations effectively.”

The survey also found that 42% of organisations are hiring specialised roles – including AI strategists, conversational AI designers, and automation analysts – to support AI deployment and management.

Looking ahead, Gartner forecasts that by 2027, half of organisations anticipating major AI-driven workforce cuts will abandon those plans as the vision of ‘agentless’ service proves elusive.