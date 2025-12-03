Nvidia and Synopsys partner on engineering and design

Nvidia and Synopsys have expanded their strategic partnership to tackle design and engineering across industries.

R&D teams, from the semiconductor industry to aerospace, automotive, industrial and beyond, face significant engineering challenges including increasing workflow complexity, escalating development costs and time-to-market pressure.

The expanded partnership will integrate the strengths of Nvidia’s AI and accelerated computing with Synopsys’ market-leading engineering solutions to deliver capabilities enabling R&D teams to design, simulate and verify intelligent products with greater precision, speed and at lower cost.

In addition, Nvidia has invested $2-billion in Synopsys common stock at a purchase price of $414.79 per share.

“CUDA GPU-accelerated computing is revolutionising design — enabling simulation at unprecedented speed and scale, from atoms to transistors, from chips to complete systems, creating fully functional digital twins inside the computer,” says Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia.

“Our partnership with Synopsys harnesses the power of Nvidia accelerated computing and AI to reimagine engineering and design — empowering engineers to invent the extraordinary products that will shape our future.”

Sassine Ghazi, president and CEO of Synopsys, comments: “The complexity and cost of developing next-generation intelligent systems demands engineering solutions with a deeper integration of electronics and physics, accelerated by AI capabilities and compute.

“No two companies are better positioned to deliver AI-powered, holistic system design solutions than Synopsys and Nvidia. Together we will re-engineer engineering and empower innovators everywhere to more efficiently realize their innovations.”

The multiyear partnership builds on strong, existing technology collaborations between the companies and includes the following initiatives:

Broadly accelerate Synopsys applications: Using Nvidia CUDA-X libraries and AI physics technologies, Synopsys will further accelerate and optimize its broad portfolio of compute-intensive applications spanning chip design, physical verification, molecular simulations, electromagnetic analysis, optical simulation and more.

​Advance agentic AI engineering: Building on the existing AI collaboration to enable agentic AI workflows, the companies are integrating Synopsys AgentEngineer technology with the Nvidia agentic AI technology stack — including Nvidia NIM microservices, Nvidia NeMo Agent Toolkit software and Nvidia Nemotron™ models — to enable autonomous design capabilities for electronic design automation (EDA) and simulation and analysis workflows.

​Connect the physical and digital worlds through digital twins: The companies will collaborate to enable the next generation of virtual design, testing and validation through the use of highly accurate and sophisticated digital twins for industries such as semiconductor, robotics, aerospace, automotive, energy, industrial, healthcare and beyond. These solutions will utilize Nvidia Omniverse, Nvidia Cosmos™ and other technologies.

​Cloud-ready solutions: Synopsys and Nvidia plan to make the power of accelerated engineering solutions accessible to engineering teams of all sizes by enabling cloud access for GPU-accelerated engineering solutions.