Pinnacle is 2025’s Channelwise Distributor of the Year

In a close-run race, Pinnacle has crossed the finish line first to win the coveted Channelwise Distributor of the Year 2025 award.

Hot on its heels was second-placed Mustek, followed by close contenders Axiz, Rectron and Syntech Distribution.

Rounding out the top 10 were Tarsus Distribution, TVR, First Distribution, DCC Technologies and Linkqage.

The 13th annual Channelwise Awards saw resellers across South Africa rank their favourite IT vendors and distributors within a range of categories.

The results – with close to 2 000 resellers having participated in the survey – produced some surprises this year, particularly with the emergence of some new names that look to become strong contenders in the years to come.

Winning distributors in the various categories were as follows:

Infrastructure Hardware

Winner: Axiz

Finalists: Pinnacle, Mustek, Linkqage and Rectron

Data Centre Software

Winner: Axiz

Finalists: First Distribution, Pinnacle, Mustek and Tarsus Distribution

Networking and Communications

Winner: Linkqage

Finalists: Mustek, Pinnacle, Miro and Axiz

Sustainability and Power Solutions

Winner: Syntech Distribution

Finalists: Mustek, Rectron, Linkqage and Pinnacle

Printers and Consumables

Winner: Mustek

Finalists: DCC Technologies, Rectron, TVR and Kolok

End User Computing

Winner: Pinnacle

Finalists: Syntech Distribution, Axiz, Rectron and TVR

Cybersecurity

Winner: First Distribution

Finalists: Axiz, Pinnacle, TVR and Mustek

Security and Surveillance

Winner: Pinnacle

Finalists: Mustek, Syntech Distribution, TVR and Linkqage

Software and Services

Winner: Axiz

Finalists: Pinnacle, Rectron, First Distribution and Mustek

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

Winner: Syntech Distribution

Finalists: Rectron, Pinnacle, Mustek and TVR