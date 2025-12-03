Pinnacle is 2025’s Channelwise Distributor of the Year

In a close-run race, Pinnacle has crossed the finish line first to win the coveted Channelwise Distributor of the Year 2025 award.
Hot on its heels was second-placed Mustek, followed by close contenders Axiz, Rectron and Syntech Distribution.
Rounding out the top 10 were Tarsus Distribution, TVR, First Distribution, DCC Technologies and Linkqage.
The 13th annual Channelwise Awards saw resellers across South Africa rank their favourite IT vendors and distributors within a range of categories.
The results – with close to 2 000 resellers having participated in the survey – produced some surprises this year, particularly with the emergence of some new names that look to become strong contenders in the years to come.
Winning distributors in the various categories were as follows:
Infrastructure Hardware
Winner: Axiz
Finalists: Pinnacle, Mustek, Linkqage and Rectron
Data Centre Software
Winner: Axiz
Finalists: First Distribution, Pinnacle, Mustek and Tarsus Distribution
Networking and Communications
Winner: Linkqage
Finalists: Mustek, Pinnacle, Miro and Axiz
Sustainability and Power Solutions
Winner: Syntech Distribution
Finalists: Mustek, Rectron, Linkqage and Pinnacle
Printers and Consumables
Winner: Mustek
Finalists: DCC Technologies, Rectron, TVR and Kolok
End User Computing
Winner: Pinnacle
Finalists: Syntech Distribution, Axiz, Rectron and TVR
Cybersecurity
Winner: First Distribution
Finalists: Axiz, Pinnacle, TVR and Mustek
Security and Surveillance
Winner: Pinnacle
Finalists: Mustek, Syntech Distribution, TVR and Linkqage
Software and Services
Winner: Axiz
Finalists: Pinnacle, Rectron, First Distribution and Mustek
Components, Peripherals and Accessories
Winner: Syntech Distribution
Finalists: Rectron, Pinnacle, Mustek and TVR