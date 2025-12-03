Syntech shines in Customer Care

Syntech Distribution has cemented its position as South Africa’s favourite distributor when it comes to caring for its reseller partners.

For an impressive fourth time, Syntech has scooped the Customer Care Distributor of the Year award by a comfortable margin.

The second place went to LinkQage, followed closely by Pinnacle, First Distribution and TVR.

Making up the top 12 were Tarsus Distribution, Miro, Axiz, Mustek, Rectron, DCC Technologies and Esquire.

Resellers were asked to score distributors across a number of areas:

The distributor offers added-value services (finance/marketing/tender assistance etc)

The distributor is good at changing and adapting

The distributor goes the extra mile for you

The distributor is innovative (smart portals/configuration/staging, flexible, online support, future thinking etc)

The distributor offers self-help tools so you can be productive even after hours

The distributor offers excellent after-sales service, warranty and maintenance

The distributor has excellent availability of products and solutions

The distributor has visible ESG (environment and social governance) programmes in place

For distributors that received 50 or more votes, their scores were averaged out to determine which candidate offered the best overall customer care.