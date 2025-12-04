African workforce is ready for AI and career reinvention

African companies embracing rapid workforce reinvention, accelerating digital adoption, and fostering a strong culture of continuous learning.

This is according to PwC’s Global Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2025 which engaged 49 843 workers worldwide and 1 753 workers across five African countries – Algeria, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, and South Africa. Spanning 28 sectors, the survey provides a deep dive into how employees across Africa view the future of work, technology adoption, and career priorities.

“African workers are embracing AI faster than their global peers” says Marthle du Plessis, PwC Africa’s workforce of the future leader.

Sixty-four percent of employees across Africa report using AI at work in the past year, compared to 54% globally.

While daily use of GenAI remains modest at 17%, optimism is strong: 76% believe GenAI improves work quality, and 72% expect productivity gains over the next three years.

South African executives are particularly positive, with 91% saying AI has already boosted both quality and productivity.

Yet this optimism comes with urgency. Despite confidence in short-term job security, only 35% of African workers believe their current skills will remain relevant in three years. This signals a critical need for reskilling and upskilling as GenAI is expected to impact nearly half of roles across all levels within the next three years.

Encouragingly, African workers are already showing progress – 15% higher in skills-building and 6% more manager support than global peers.

Beyond technology, the survey highlights rising expectations around career growth and financial stability.

Employees in Africa place the highest value on job security, recognition, skill development, and positive relationships – ranking these above autonomy and inclusion initiatives.

Nearly half of African workers plan to take proactive steps in the next year, with 45% intending to request a pay raise and another 45% aiming for a promotion.

At the same time, financial pressure remains significant. While conditions have improved slightly since 2024, only 32% of African households have money left for savings compared to 42% globally, and 47% can only cover bills with little or nothing left over versus 42% globally.

Trust and purpose remain strong differentiators for African workplaces. Over 55% of workers trust management – five points higher than the global average – and two-thirds find meaning in their work, a full 10% above global peers.

Among managers, this sense of purpose is even more pronounced, underscoring leadership’s role in fostering growth and alignment.

These findings point to a workforce that is optimistic yet under pressure; eager for growth but facing financial constraints and skills uncertainty.

To turn this momentum into sustainable progress, organisations must act decisively. The report calls for embedding AI into workforce strategies to bridge the gap between optimism and practical adoption, scaling upskilling initiatives to prepare for GenAI disruption, and fostering trust and psychological safety to retain talent and drive innovation.

“Africa’s workforce is optimistic and ready for change, but leaders must accelerate digital adoption and invest in future-ready skills to convert this optimism into sustainable growth.” says Dr Dayalan Govender, PwC Africa’s people and organisation leader.