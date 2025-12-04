Bonteheuwel shows what real change looks like

For years Bonteheuwel was written off as a community difficult to reach, difficult to mobilise, and difficult to uplift.

The REACT Decentralised Recycling Hub launch has shattered that narrative. The residents were never the obstacle. The real failure was a system that did not deliver accessible and meaningful solutions.

With the launch of the REACT DRH, Regenize has rewritten the script and shown how quickly progress happens when people are given the right tools and respect.

The official launch of the REACT DRH took place recently at Protea Primary School, bringing together community leaders, government representatives, partners, and residents who have already begun participating in the programme.

The event built on weeks of groundwork, which included pre signups throughout the neighbourhood and the start of recycling collections from households that registered early.

Led by project manager Byron Booysen, the Bonteheuwel hub has now joined the growing network of REACT hubs designed to provide accessible, inclusive, and ethical recycling solutions to underserved communities across Cape Town.

REACT has brought a fresh model to Bonteheuwel: a free weekly doorstep collection service that rewards households with Remali. This virtual currency can be exchanged for essentials such as airtime, data, grocery vouchers, and similar items that bring immediate value to families.

Local spaza shops have been activated as Remali redemption points, ensuring that the economic benefits of the initiative circulate directly within the community.

The launch was designed to celebrate community collaboration and mark the beginning of a long-term partnership in Bonteheuwel. Guests were welcomed and registered before the programme opened with remarks from the City of Cape Town Sub Council 15.

Regenize CEO Chad Robertson then introduced the REACT initiative and the DRH model, followed by project manager Byron Booysen who acknowledged the partners that helped bring the hub to life.

The Western Cape Government, represented by Shahied Africa, handed over recycling bins as part of REACT’s initiative to its loyal customers.

A live demonstration of the REACT Free convoy showed how collections and Remali transactions work in practice, giving stakeholders a real look at the system in action.

This comprehensive programme reinforced the shared commitment between Regenize, local leaders, and residents to transform how waste is managed in the area.

The launch of the Bonteheuwel DRH Hub was not just an event. It was a statement. It proved that with the right engagement, support, and dignity centred design, communities deliver remarkable participation.

The event closed with entertainment and informal engagement sessions at the hub, allowing attendees to interact with the team and the community.

Bonteheuwel has now joined the list of areas leading the shift toward cleaner, more sustainable neighbourhoods. And with more hubs planned across the city, this launch marks only the beginning of a much broader movement.