Securing SA’s digital future

South Africa is currently undergoing a rapid digital transformation. From mobile banking and smart infrastructure to cloud-based services and AI-powered platforms, technology is reshaping how we live, work, and govern.

By Kumar Vaibhav, lead senior solution architect: cybersecurity at In2IT

But, with every new digital service comes a new vulnerability, and cybercriminals are evolving just as fast.

Thus, it is now more important than ever to explore what it takes to build cyber resilience in a landscape where threats range from phishing and ransomware to the emerging risks of quantum computing.

South Africa’s growing digital economy is also deepening our reliance on technology across every sector, from healthcare and logistics to retail and education. The fourth industrial revolution has opened new opportunities but has also created interlinked vulnerabilities.

In townships and rural communities, even minor disruptions in digital payment systems or online services can affect livelihoods.

Building resilience, therefore, must extend beyond corporate firewalls to include the nation’s digital backbone.

Let’s start with the basics. Phishing scams are no longer just dodgy emails. They now arrive via SMS, voice calls, and fake websites that mimic trusted brands. These attacks prey on fear, urgency, and trust, especially among vulnerable groups like the elderly or rural communities still using feature phones.

Ransomware is another beast entirely. It’s not just disruptive; it’s paralysing. One unpatched system vulnerability can lock down an entire organisation, with attackers demanding millions to restore access. And the damage isn’t just financial; it’s also reputational.

The damage doesn’t stop at corporate doors. Critical infrastructure, such as energy grids, municipal systems, and healthcare networks, is equally at risk.

A single ransomware attack on a city’s billing platform or hospital network can cripple public services and compromise sensitive citizen data. As digital transformation accelerates, protecting these essential systems is no longer optional; it is a matter of nation

al resilience.

People are still the weakest link

Insider threats are also on the rise. Whether it’s human error or deliberate sabotage, employees can be coerced bribed or manipulated into opening the door to attackers. The weakest link in any security system is people.

That is why continuous education is vital. Awareness sessions, simulated phishing campaigns, and a culture that encourages reporting mistakes without fear of punishment can dramatically reduce breaches. Resilience grows when every individual becomes a proactive participant in security, not just a passive user of systems.

In sectors like banking, compliance isn’t optional; it’s existential. A single outdated antivirus subscription can render an institution non-compliant with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), risking fines and loss of access to payment networks. But compliance isn’t just about ticking boxes. It’s about protecting customers, data, and reputation.

South Africa’s regulatory environment is evolving, but gaps remain. A unified national cyber resilience framework spanning public and private sectors is urgently needed.

Achieving that framework requires deeper collaboration across industries. Government agencies, private enterprises, and academic institutions must share threat intelligence, align standards, and jointly invest in capacity-building. A united approach will help detect, respond to, and recover from cyber incidents faster and more effectively.

Localisation matters, too. Our challenges with connectivity, accessibility, and legacy systems require tailored solutions, not imported templates.

South Africa also stands at the crossroads of a continental opportunity. Collaborating with African peers through platforms like the African Union’s Convention on Cyber Security can help harmonise policies, strengthen enforcement, and create a shared line of defence against cyber threats that transcend borders.

Cybersecurity isn’t just a technical issue; it’s also a matter of leadership, and it starts with skills. Building local capacity through partnerships with universities, technical colleges, and NGOs is essential.

We can’t rely on imported talent forever. Cross-sector mobility, where cybersecurity professionals move between banking, insurance, and tech, helps spread best practices and sharpen strategic alignment.

More than just an IT problem

But here’s the kicker: board-level literacy is still lagging. Cyber risk is often seen as “IT’s problem”, when in reality, it affects every part of the business. Directors need to understand the tools, the threats, and the stakes.

Regulatory pressure is helping, but awareness must go deeper. Cybersecurity should be part of every strategic conversation, not just a line item on the budget.

To embed this thinking, boards must integrate cybersecurity into corporate governance frameworks. Including cyber risk in audit reviews, enterprise risk assessments, and quarterly reporting ensures accountability at the top. When leadership views cyber resilience as integral to business continuity, the conversation shifts from cost to long-term value.

When it comes to cyber incidents, speed matters. Metrics like Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) are now standard, with targets of 24 and 72 hours, respectively. But response isn’t just technical; it’s also operational.

That means documenting everything: emails, screenshots, and bank statements. It means running tabletop exercises with executives, PR teams, and finance leads. And it means protecting legacy systems with firewalls, access controls, and regular audits. AI and automation can help monitor activity and flag anomalies, but only if the right policies are in place.

Yet, AI itself brings new security dilemmas. Deepfake-driven frauds, AI-generated phishing, and algorithmic manipulation are fast-emerging threats. Ethical AI governance, transparency, and human oversight must evolve in tandem with automation, ensuring that technology enhances resilience rather than introduces new vulnerabilities.

Question everything, trust nothing

Cyber threats don’t discriminate. If you’re online, you’re a target. That’s why zero trust (questioning everything) is one of the most powerful defences. Check URLs, scrutinise language, and never assume legitimacy based on branding alone.

Protect your devices like you protect your home. Lock them, monitor them, and be aware of your surroundings, especially in public spaces. And never use the same password for everything – one breach can open every door.

Ultimately, cyber resilience is a journey, not a destination. It requires investment, collaboration, and continuous adaptation. By aligning policy with practice, embedding cybersecurity into leadership, and building a culture of vigilance, South Africa can secure its digital future, one step at a time.

Empowering South Africa’s young, tech-savvy population could redefine the nation’s cybersecurity future. Through internships, skill-development programs, and university partnerships, we can build a homegrown workforce equipped to manage modern cyber risks. Investing in people today will make the defenders of tomorrow.