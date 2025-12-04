These are the top vendors for 2025

The votes are in, and South African resellers have named their favourite vendors for 2025.
The 13th annual Channelwise Awards survey attracted a record 2 828 voters, who named their favourite vendors in 10 categories, as follows:
Infrastructure Hardware
Servers: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HPE
Storage: Dell (winner), Seagate, HPE
Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Dell (winner), Lenovo, Cisco
Rack and Cabinets: Linkqnet (winner), APC, HPE
Cooling: Liquid Stack (winner), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu
Data Centre Software
Virtualisation and Containers: VMware (winner), Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam
Backup: Veeam (winner), Dell, Acronis
Cloud and Subscription: Microsoft Azure (winner), Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services
Data Centre Infrastructure Management: Dell OpenManage (winner), Microsoft System Centre, HPE GreenLake
Networking and Communications
Switches: TP-Link (winner), Ubiquiti, Cisco
Routers: TP-Link (winner), Mikrotik, Huawei
WiFi: TP-Link (winner), Ubiquiti, Huawei
Structured Cabling: Linkqnet (winner), Molex, Uniquiti
SD-WAN: Fortinet (winner), Huawei, Cisco Meraki
Unified Communications: Yealink (winner), Microsoft Teams, Logitech
Sustainability and Power Solutions
Inverters: Mecer (winner), Eaton, Ecoflow
Solar Panels: Gizzu (winner), JA Solar, Mecer
UPSes: Eaton (winner), RCT, APC
All-in-One Power Solutions: Gizzu (winner), Ecoflow, Mecer
Batteries: Gizzu (winner), Mecer, RCT
Printers and Consumables
A3 Printers: HP (winner), Canon, Brother
A4 Printers: Canon (winner), HP, Brother
Production Printers: Canon (winner), HP, Epson
3D Printers: Creality (winner), SnapMaker, Bambu Lab
Copiers: Canon (winner), HP, Konica Minolta
Consumables: Canon (winner), HP, Brother
End User Computing
Desktop Computers: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc
Workstations: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc
Gaming PCs: ASUS (winner), MSI, Alienware/Dell
Notebooks: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc
Gaming Notebooks: ASUS (winner), MSI, Alienware/Dell
Tablets: Samsung (winner), Apple, Lenovo
Cybersecurity
Endpoint security: Kaspersky (winner), ESET, Microsoft
Network Security: Fortinet (winner), Cisco, Sophos
Cloud Security: Fortinet (winner), Cisco, IBM
Mobile Security: Kaspersky (winner), ESET, Fortinet
Application Security: Fortinet (winner), Mimecast, Trend Micro
Data Security: Microsoft (winner), Fortinet, CloudFlare
Managed Security: Fortinet (winner), Kaspersky, Sophos
Identity/Access Security: Microsoft (winner), IBM, Cisco
Consolidation Platforms: Fortinet (winner), Check Point, CrowdStrike
Security and Surveillance
Security Cameras: HikVision (winner), Dahua, Xiaomi
Securty Sensors: Optex (winner), Ring, Schneider Electric
Drones: DJI (winner), Ubiquiti, Volkano
Access Security: Hikvision (winner), ZKTeco, Honeywell
Software and Services
AI and Automation: Pinnacle AI (winner), Zoho, HubSpot
Data Management: Microsoft (winner), Dell, HPE
Enterprise Resource Planning: Sage (winner), Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle
Customer Relationship Management: Microsoft CRM (winner), Sage, Zoho
Accounting: Sage (winner), Quickbooks, Xero
Payroll: Sage (winner), QuickBooks, Xero
Components, Peripherals and Accessories
Scanners: Canon (winner), Epson, Brother
Projectors: Epson (winner), Acer, Xiaomi
Monitors: Dell (winner), Samsung, LG
Interactive Displays: Samsung (winner), LG, Logitech
Headphones: Logitech (winner), JBL, WINX
Keyboard/mouse/joystick/VR headsets: Logitech (winner), Redragon, WINX
CPU, GPU and NPU: AMD (winner), Intel, Nvidia
Memory: Crucial (winner), Kingston, Corsair
SSDs: Crucial (winner), Samsung, Seagate
Webcams: Logitech (winner), WINX, Dell
Bags and Sleeves: Targus (winner), Port Designs, Everki