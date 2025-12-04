These are the top vendors for 2025

The votes are in, and South African resellers have named their favourite vendors for 2025.

The 13th annual Channelwise Awards survey attracted a record 2 828 voters, who named their favourite vendors in 10 categories, as follows:

Infrastructure Hardware

Servers: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HPE

Storage: Dell (winner), Seagate, HPE

Hyperconverged Infrastructure: Dell (winner), Lenovo, Cisco

Rack and Cabinets: Linkqnet (winner), APC, HPE

Cooling: Liquid Stack (winner), Schneider Electric, Fujitsu

Data Centre Software

Virtualisation and Containers: VMware (winner), Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam

Backup: Veeam (winner), Dell, Acronis

Cloud and Subscription: Microsoft Azure (winner), Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services

Data Centre Infrastructure Management: Dell OpenManage (winner), Microsoft System Centre, HPE GreenLake

Networking and Communications

Switches: TP-Link (winner), Ubiquiti, Cisco

Routers: TP-Link (winner), Mikrotik, Huawei

WiFi: TP-Link (winner), Ubiquiti, Huawei

Structured Cabling: Linkqnet (winner), Molex, Uniquiti

SD-WAN: Fortinet (winner), Huawei, Cisco Meraki

Unified Communications: Yealink (winner), Microsoft Teams, Logitech

Sustainability and Power Solutions

Inverters: Mecer (winner), Eaton, Ecoflow

Solar Panels: Gizzu (winner), JA Solar, Mecer

UPSes: Eaton (winner), RCT, APC

All-in-One Power Solutions: Gizzu (winner), Ecoflow, Mecer

Batteries: Gizzu (winner), Mecer, RCT

Printers and Consumables

A3 Printers: HP (winner), Canon, Brother

A4 Printers: Canon (winner), HP, Brother

Production Printers: Canon (winner), HP, Epson

3D Printers: Creality (winner), SnapMaker, Bambu Lab

Copiers: Canon (winner), HP, Konica Minolta

Consumables: Canon (winner), HP, Brother

End User Computing

Desktop Computers: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc

Workstations: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc

Gaming PCs: ASUS (winner), MSI, Alienware/Dell

Notebooks: Dell (winner), Lenovo, HP Inc

Gaming Notebooks: ASUS (winner), MSI, Alienware/Dell

Tablets: Samsung (winner), Apple, Lenovo

Cybersecurity

Endpoint security: Kaspersky (winner), ESET, Microsoft

Network Security: Fortinet (winner), Cisco, Sophos

Cloud Security: Fortinet (winner), Cisco, IBM

Mobile Security: Kaspersky (winner), ESET, Fortinet

Application Security: Fortinet (winner), Mimecast, Trend Micro

Data Security: Microsoft (winner), Fortinet, CloudFlare

Managed Security: Fortinet (winner), Kaspersky, Sophos

Identity/Access Security: Microsoft (winner), IBM, Cisco

Consolidation Platforms: Fortinet (winner), Check Point, CrowdStrike

Security and Surveillance

Security Cameras: HikVision (winner), Dahua, Xiaomi

Securty Sensors: Optex (winner), Ring, Schneider Electric

Drones: DJI (winner), Ubiquiti, Volkano

Access Security: Hikvision (winner), ZKTeco, Honeywell

Software and Services

AI and Automation: Pinnacle AI (winner), Zoho, HubSpot

Data Management: Microsoft (winner), Dell, HPE

Enterprise Resource Planning: Sage (winner), Microsoft Dynamics, Oracle

Customer Relationship Management: Microsoft CRM (winner), Sage, Zoho

Accounting: Sage (winner), Quickbooks, Xero

Payroll: Sage (winner), QuickBooks, Xero

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

Scanners: Canon (winner), Epson, Brother

Projectors: Epson (winner), Acer, Xiaomi

Monitors: Dell (winner), Samsung, LG

Interactive Displays: Samsung (winner), LG, Logitech

Headphones: Logitech (winner), JBL, WINX

Keyboard/mouse/joystick/VR headsets: Logitech (winner), Redragon, WINX

CPU, GPU and NPU: AMD (winner), Intel, Nvidia

Memory: Crucial (winner), Kingston, Corsair

SSDs: Crucial (winner), Samsung, Seagate

Webcams: Logitech (winner), WINX, Dell

Bags and Sleeves: Targus (winner), Port Designs, Everki