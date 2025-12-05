East Africa advances mobile-first messaging

East Africa continues to make steady strides in digital communication, driven by a focus on accessibility and affordability.

Infobip’s 2025 Global Retail and Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Messaging Trends report indicates that messaging volumes in the region increased 4,85%, with WhatsApp usage up 10,3%, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) rising 15,3%, and Short Message Service (SMS) slightly growing 0,8%.

These trends highlight the central role that mobile-first channels like USSD and WhatsApp play in overcoming infrastructure and cost barriers, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

George Muhia, head of enterprise business: East Africa at Infobip, says: “The East African region’s messaging evolution is centred around inclusion. Channels such as USSD offer a gateway for those without smartphones or consistent data access, while WhatsApp provides a familiar, versatile platform for increasingly mobile-savvy users.”

The BFSI sector is a key growth driver, with an 11,44% engagement increase as mobile banking and digital wallets expand financial access. From urban centers to rural areas, banks and fintechs are leveraging mobile-first communication to deepen customer relationships, streamline onboarding, and improve service delivery.

This reflects the rising demand for simple, secure, and affordable financial services that can reach all demographics, regardless of device or connectivity.

Retailers are also benefiting from this mobile-first shift, using WhatsApp and SMS to provide promotions, customer support, and service updates. For many consumers, particularly those who are younger and more digitally active, WhatsApp has become a central hub for daily interactions, not only with friends and family but also with the brands and services they rely on.

Meanwhile, USSD continues to serve as a lifeline for millions who depend on feature phones, making it indispensable for financial inclusion and commerce.

Muhia notes: “While wealthier markets may rush towards AI-powered conversational tools, East Africa prioritises communication that is affordable and widely accessible. Our mobile-first approach is propelling financial inclusion and setting a standard for emerging economies balancing innovation with practicality.”

Although artificial intelligence (AI) adoption is not yet as advanced as in some other regions, early applications are emerging. Service providers are beginning to experiment with AI-powered automation in customer service, fraud detection, and simple digital interactions.

As infrastructure develops further, AI is expected to complement existing mobile-first channels, offering even more opportunities for personalisation and efficiency.

The report highlights that inclusivity is the foundation of East Africa’s digital growth. Whether through USSD for checking balances, SMS for transaction confirmations, or WhatsApp for interactive service conversations, the region’s focus on affordability ensures that no one is left behind in the digital economy.