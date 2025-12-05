Synthesis Software Technologies wins at AWS Partner Awards

Synthesis has been named a winner of the 2025 Sub-Saharan Africa AWS Regional Partner Award.

AWS Regional Partner Awards recognize AWS’s Top Partners of the Year and Rising Star Partners of the Year in SSA, whose business models have embraced specialisation, innovation, and collaboration.

AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

Winners were selected based on objective criteria, with results audited by third-party analyst firm, Canalys.

Synthesis has achieved multiple AWS competencies including: Migration & Modernization, Microsoft Workloads, DevOps, Financial Services, and Security. The company is also in the advanced stages of achieving the GenAI competency and Managed Services Provider, underscoring its continued growth and specialization.

“This recognition is truly special for us at Synthesis,” says Paul Spagnoletti, revenue executive at Synthesis. “We are an organization that strives for excellence and customer value — identifying emerging technologies and working closely with AWS to turn these into platforms for future business advantage. This positions us ahead of our competition, allowing us to adapt from a place of experience rather than learning from scratch.”