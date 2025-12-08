Customers win as e-commerce drives supply chain digitisation

The stellar growth of e-commerce in recent years has revolutionised global trade flows, driving fundamental shifts in supply chains, consumer behaviour, and business models.

By Gys Wilson, head of product: guarantees and trade at FNB South Africa

This evolution offers massive opportunities but also presents significant challenges, as supply chains struggle to keep pace with consumer expectations and regulatory frameworks attempt to adapt to a digital-first world.

One of the most profound changes has been in supply chain logistics and its impact on traditional business models. Traditionally, supply chains operated on predictable schedules, with goods moving through a well-established process of manufacturing, warehousing, and distribution.

E-commerce has upended this model, demanding much greater speed, flexibility, and responsiveness. Consumers expect fast – often free – delivery with pro-active real time notifications, pushing companies to invest in automation, data analytics, digital interfaces, and advanced tracking systems.

Warehouses are no longer static storage spaces; they have become highly automated fulfilment centres designed for rapid sorting and dispatch.

The shift in consumer behaviour has also forced traditional brick-and-mortar retailers to rethink their approach, with many embracing omnichannel strategies to integrate online and offline sales.

The rise of e-commerce giants like Takealot, Temu, Shein, and recently Amazon, in the South African retail landscape has intensified competition, compelling smaller businesses that have traditionally relied on their physical stores to adapt or risk being left behind.

The shift to e-commerce has also created notable global opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Historically, global trade flows were dominated by large corporations with the resources to establish international supply chains.

Consumers and SMEs would then purchase from these large corporations due to their ability to source goods globally.

Today, with the rise of e-commerce platforms, SMEs can reach customers and suppliers from around the world with minimal overhead costs.

Social media and digital marketing tools further level the playing field, allowing smaller businesses to build brand awareness without requiring the vast advertising budgets of multinational companies.

However, through the levelling of the playing field, it has created a hyper-competitive environment where businesses must continuously innovate to remain relevant.

E-commerce has also given rise to new business models. Digital marketplaces now serve as intermediaries, connecting buyers, sellers and third parties, and facilitating transactions.

These platforms not only simplify trade flows but also generate valuable data on consumer trends and preferences. Companies can use this data to anticipate demand, cross-sell goods, optimise inventory holding, and refine product offerings.

Subscription models, direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, and drop shipping businesses are thriving in the e-commerce space, illustrating how global trade flows supported by digital channels and tools is fostering entirely new ways of conducting business.

However, this rapid digital expansion comes with its own challenges, particularly in the areas of environmental sustainability, social and governance.

The convenience of e-commerce has led to an increase in smaller, more frequent shipments and deliveries, contributing to higher carbon emissions.

The packaging waste generated by online shopping is another growing issue. In response, businesses are investing in sustainable practices such as biodegradable packaging, carbon offset programs, and optimized delivery routes to reduce their environmental footprint.

E-commerce is also forcing governments to rethink their trade policies and regulatory frameworks. The ease of digital transactions, often spanning multiple jurisdictions, complicates taxation, customs procedures, and consumer protection measures.

Many governments are grappling with how to regulate e-commerce in a way that supports fair competition for their local businesses while ensuring security and consumer rights. This has led to debates around data privacy, cybersecurity, and the role of digital platforms in international trade flows.

Globally, governments have had to review their regulations around the duty and other import taxes being levied on low value items being imported from e-Commerce platforms, due to the use of these loopholes.

Previously, in South Africa for goods valued less than R500, the importer had to only pay customs duty of 20% with no VAT being applicable, whereas in the US goods valued at less than $800 could be imported duty-free.

At the same time, the rise of e-commerce has highlighted the need for greater international co-operation to make cross-border transactions smoother and more efficient, by focusing on the digitisation of manual documents and processes linked to items like bills of lading, source documents and other documents linked to letters of credit.

The rise of e-commerce is a fundamental transformation of global trade flows. It has reshaped supply chains, redefined consumer expectations, and altered business strategies.

While challenges remain, the opportunities presented by global trade flows supported by digital channels and tools far outweigh the drawbacks.

Businesses across the global supply chain that embrace innovation, efficiency, and sustainability will be the ones that thrive in this new era of commerce.