Fibre-led broadband key for SA’s fixed communications

Fixed communication services revenue in South Africa is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4,1% during 2025-2030.

Broadband, led by fiber-optic (FTTH/B) and accelerating fibre rollouts, will be the primary growth engine, while fixed wireless access (FWA) offers an important complementary route in underserved areas, says GlobalData.

GlobalData’s South Africa Fixed Communications Forecast (Q3 2025) reveals that fixed voice service revenue will grow at a CAGR of 2,8% over the forecast period, supported by the continued growth in voice over IP (VoIP) subscriptions. This growth will be driven by the expansion of fixed broadband networks across the country, enabling high-quality VoIP services for both residential and business customers.

Fixed broadband service revenue, on the other hand, will increase at a reasonably faster CAGR of 4,4% during the review period, supported by the growth in fibre-optic (FTTH/B) and fixed wireless access subscriptions.

Neha Mishra, telecom analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Fibre lines accounted for about 65.3% share of total fixed broadband lines in 2024 and will remain the leading broadband technology through to 2029.

“This growth will be driven by the rising demand for high-speed broadband connectivity and government and operators’ focus on expanding fiber network coverage and promoting the adoption of FTTH/B services across the country.”

For instance, in July 2025, the government allocated R710-million ($37,9-million) to the SA Connect Programme to accelerate the rollout of fibre broadband infrastructure across schools, clinics, and underserved communities, supporting nationwide digital inclusion.

FWA lines will also grow at a five-year CAGR of 9,1%, supported by the growing demand for high-speed internet services in areas with limited fibre coverage and the emergence of FWA as an alternative for wired broadband connections in such areas.

Mishra concludes: “Telkom led the fixed broadband services market in 2025 and is expected to maintain its leadership through 2030, given the company’s substantial investments in broadband infrastructure.

“During FY2025, Telkom allocated approximately 27% of its total capital expenditure to fibre deployment, accelerating its transition from legacy copper to next-generation broadband.”