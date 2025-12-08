Make the workflow work with cloud-driven automation

The print industry is at a critical turning point, writes Vaughan Patterson, strategic business development manager: graphic communications group at Ricoh South Africa.

Speed has become a defining factor, with the Drupa Print Horizons Report revealing that nearly half (48%) of commercial printers now complete more than 25% of their digital print orders in under 48 hours.

Yet, most operations aren’t equipped to keep pace. Just 54% of print providers have automated prepress systems, only 35% have press and post-press automation, and a mere 13% are running fully integrated end-to-end JDF workflows.

Ricoh’s own research, The Automation Gap, highlights that while nearly 80% of businesses understand the need for automation to boost efficiency, more than half (52%) still rely on outdated manual processes.

That gap presents a major opportunity. This is the first in a three-part series exploring why now is the time for Print Service Providers (PSPs) to invest in automation to stay competitive.

In this article, we focus on cloud-driven automation – the foundation of modern workflow transformation. The next two instalments will look at data-driven automation and process-driven automation in response to emerging market demands.

Why cloud-driven automation is the smart starting point

Cloud-based automation has become the new standard, and for good reason. It is scalable, flexible and quick to deploy. It starts with the client and offers a simple, seamless digital job submission process that automatically feeds into the workflow – moving jobs from onboarding to prepress and into the production queue without manual intervention.

But beyond pure speed, automation is helping PSPs tackle three major industry challenges:

Skills shortages – Many providers are facing a shortage of experienced staff, which often results in production delays and missed opportunities. By automating key stages – from job submission through to final output – PSPs can reduce reliance on manual labour, accelerate turnaround times and free up resources to focus on higher-value work.

Mind the gap: meeting the automation demand

Despite the clear advantages, end-to-end automation is still underused. Drupa reports that while 38% of printers see automation as a priority, only 22% of suppliers are adequately responding to that need.

At Ricoh, we’ve recognised the urgency of this demand and are focused on helping PSPs take advantage of cloud-driven workflow automation, starting right at the client interface.

As the industry shifts from a hardware-first to a software-first mindset, the emphasis is on smarter workflows. An online client portal becomes the gateway: customers can upload jobs at any time, triggering a series of automated processes including job ticketing, pre-flighting, imposition and substrate selection.

By removing multiple manual touchpoints, print-ready files are delivered straight to the queue, shaving hours – even days – off production schedules.