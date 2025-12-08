Partnership and progress take centre stage at Huawei’s 2025 SA Supplier Convention

Huawei brought together its partners in Johannesburg for the 2025 Huawei South Africa Supplier Convention, centred on the theme “Empower Partners, Enhance Quality, Grow Together”.

The event brought together 300 representatives from more than 100 core partners across South Africa to strengthen collaboration and chart a shared path for future growth.

The convention, which opened with a speech by Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa, highlighted the transformative opportunities presented by the global digital wave. He emphasised Huawei remains fully committed to the growth of its suppliers — providing world-class technology, deeper collaboration, and the resources they need to reach new heights. Together, they bring the digital world to every person, home, and organisation in South Africa, building a smart world of intelligent connectivity.

“South Africa continues to invest in infrastructure”, said Meng. “Sustained development in this area will be a powerful driver of economic growth. The opportunities ahead are shaped by three global imperatives: digitalisation, intelligence, and decarbonisation, with a solid ICT infrastructure foundation, the digital transformation of various industries can flourish.”

“As the Department of Employment and Labour, we welcome and appreciate Huawei’s commitment to hosting a conference that brings together industry role-players and suppliers from across the country, representing the engine room of inclusive economic growth,” said Jomo Sibiya, South Africa’s Deputy Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, in his guest speech at the event. “Huawei’s ongoing efforts to equip South African suppliers with digital skills demonstrate the kind of private sector contribution that strengthens our national skills base.”

Sibiya highlighted that the Government remains steadfast in its commitment to expanding digital inclusion and ensuring that digital transformation becomes a bridge, and not a barrier for local businesses and communities. “Digital technologies shape competitiveness, productivity, and global participation. For South Africa to leapfrog persistent development constraints, digital inclusion must reach townships, rural areas, informal traders, cooperatives, and community-based enterprises,” he said.

The event also featured an award ceremony recognising 36 outstanding partners for excellence in collaborative innovation, high-quality delivery, and value creation.

In his closing remarks, Leo Lu, Senior Vice President of Global Procurement at Huawei, thanked partners for their strong support over the past year and reaffirmed Huawei’s commitment to deepening collaboration.

“We will adhere to openness, cooperation and innovation, work with our partners to shape a healthy and sustainable ICT industry ecosystem, build a resilient industry chain and achieve shared success,” Lu said.

“Huawei will step up investment in partner enablement, including project management, quality and digital capabilities, to help deliver more efficient, higher-quality and sustainable services to customers,” he said.

The 2025 Huawei South Africa Supplier Convention served as both a celebration of shared achievements and a launchpad for the next phase of partnership to advance South Africa’s digital economy.