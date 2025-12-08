Qlik debuts agentic experience

Qlik has announced the private preview of its new agentic experience in Qlik Cloud, delivered through Qlik Answers as the unified conversational interface, bringing together structured data analytics, unstructured documents, and the reasoning power of large language models in a single, governed experience.

With specialised agents communicating and executing tasks, full transparency and trust with citations, and fast, explainable analytical calculations powered by the Qlik analytics engine, decision makers can get the most complete and relevant answers to drive the best actions and results. The experience is designed to handle complex, multi-step questions by pairing AI reasoning with engine-backed analytics and by drawing on trusted data products.

In this private preview, organisations can:

Get to the right answer faster. Agents interact with one another and engage the right Qlik capabilities, helping users quickly get complete and relevant answers.

Blend numbers and narrative in one place. When a request spans data and documents, Qlik Answers can bring together analytical insight generated by the Qlik engine with context from documents and its own knowledge into rich narrative and visual responses.

Trust what you see. Citations for answers from documents, explanations of reasoning and logic for analytical insights, and governed calculations deliver the highest levels of trust and confidence.

Work where you are. An always-on side panel in Qlik Cloud, with awareness of where you are and what you are doing, delivers help and assistance that keeps momentum.

Qlik also outlined plans for its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server general availability in early 2026. MCP is another entry point into the agentic experience that allows customers and partners to access Qlik capabilities from third-party assistants.

MCP exposes Qlik at the engine, tool, and agent levels so assistants can generate insights from the Qlik analytics engine and tap trusted data products with governance and human oversight on a Qlik-hosted tenant.

“Boards want three things: measurable return on investment, faster decisions, and confidence they are staying within risk and compliance,” says Brendan Grady, GM: analytics at Qlik. “The new agentic experience in Qlik Cloud, delivered through Qlik Answers, gives teams a single governed conversation that reaches analytics and vetted knowledge, with citations and controls.

“It takes you from a natural-language question to a chart and an explanation, with a clear next step in your cloud. Fewer handoffs and copies. Decisions you can defend.”