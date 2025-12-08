Weelee wins Salesforce Automation Ace Award

Used car platform Weelee has won the Automation Ace Award category at the Salesforce Innovation Awards.

The company was nominated in two categories at the awards, including the AI Excellence Trailblazer Award. However, it was the innovative application of technology that secured the Automation Ace Award.

The Automation Ace Award recognises organisations that have harnessed the power of automation and AI to streamline complex, high-volume processes, demonstrating efficiency and operational integrity.

Weelee has implemented a vehicle verification engine built on the Salesforce platform.

The solution, spearheaded by chief technology officer Hennie Nel, utilised Apex, API integrations, Flows orchestration and AI scoring models to predict fraud risk and automatically vet both buyers and vehicle data.

“This comprehensive automation effort resulted in automation of over 80% of listings end-to-end,” according to the judges. “Most impressively, Weelee reduced manual intervention by 70% and cut the average verification time from 24 hours to just 10 minutes.

“Weelee’s story is a textbook example of exactly what automation should accomplish. They proved that by applying sophisticated AI and automation tools to high-volume, bottleneck processes, organisations can rapidly scale without compromising trust or operational integrity.”