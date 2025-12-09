Top performers turn AI into revenue, profit growth

Companies that are able to strategically use artificial intelligence (AI) are far more likely to post more than 10% revenue growth, with more than 15% profit margins from their AI deployments.

This is among the findings from NTT Data’s newly-released 2026 Global AI Report: A playbook for AI leaders that reveals how “AI leaders” are separating from competitors through strategy and execution.

The analysis is based on a survey of 2 567 senior executives across 35 countries and 15 industries.

Only 15% of participating organisations qualified as “AI leaders,” defined by clear AI strategies, mature operating models and focused execution. These leaders report significantly higher revenue growth and profit margins than other organisations.

“AI accountability now belongs in the boardroom and demands an enterprise-wide agenda,” says Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of NTT DATA Group. “Our research shows that a small group of AI leaders already are using AI to differentiate, grow and reinvent how humans and machines create value together.”

Strategy

Leaders treat AI as a core growth engine and rewire their strategy accordingly.

Strategic alignment and speed: AI leaders win by tightly aligning AI with business strategy and turning strategic focus and speed into outsized financial returns.

Focused end-to-end approach: Top performers focus on high-value domains that unlock disproportionate economic value and redesign workflows end to end.

Flywheel effect: These front-runners create a cycle where initial investments fuel early success that drives reinvestment for further growth.

Core reinvention: Growth leaders rebuild core applications with embedded AI rather than limiting themselves to surface-level add-ons.

Execution

AI leaders differentiate through resilient foundations, empowered humans, hardwired adoption and governance, and expert partners.

Secure at scale: AI leaders build scalable and secure stacks, localize or relocate AI infrastructure for private/sovereign AI, and invest to eliminate infrastructure bottlenecks.

Expert-first AI: These front-runners use AI to amplify the impact of experienced, highly skilled employees rather than replace them.

Change that sticks: Top performers treat adoption as a company-wide change program and adopt constructive change management to reduce resistance.

Governed for scale: Leading organizations centralize AI governance, formalize enterprise-wide oversight, and empower dedicated Chief AI Officers (CAIOs) to own risk and align innovation.

Partner-powered growth: Best-in-class players lean on strategic external collaborators and are open to outcome-based gain-sharing models that accelerate AI value.

“Once AI and business strategies are aligned, the single most effective move is to pick one or two domains that deliver disproportionate value and redesign them end-to-end with AI,” says Abhijit Dubey, CEO and chief AI officer at NTT Data. “Supporting this focused, end-to-end approach with strong governance, modern infrastructure and trusted partners is how today’s AI leaders are turning pilots into profits and pulling ahead of the market.”

The survey was conducted between September and October 2025. Respondents include C-suite, senior executives and other senior staff from enterprises spanning technology, manufacturing, banking, financial services, healthcare, consumer and other sectors.