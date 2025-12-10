A quick sensor installation can protect million in assets

The fast-developing world of Internet of Things (IoT) technology means a new heavy-duty commercial cargo truck purchased for over R2-million can be effectively secured in just 20 minutes.

That’s according to Norman Parkin, CEO of IOTI, a Centurion-based Internet of Things (IoT) start-up which aims to eliminate the theft of cargo and transport assets in South Africa.

IOTI technicians can fit the firm’s tiny, IoT-enabled smart electronic sensors across the entire span of a truck and trailer in a way that could potentially protect R100 000 of transport assets for every minute of installation time.

In 2025, the average price of a new cargo truck in South Africa generally ranges from about R300 000 for light-duty models to over R2-million for heavy-duty commercial trucks and truck tractors, IOT’s research indicates.

“IOTI is dedicated to beating transport crime with a real-time focus on where an asset is, not was. Also, we are interested in immediate remedial action following sensor-based alerts,” explains Parkin.

“This is not fleet monitoring, this is fleets fighting back,” he adds. IOTI’s fleet protection solution is based on edge processing which essentially means data interrogation mostly happens on the device itself. Reduced data transmission and real-time analysis means one knows much faster when a breach is underway.

Instant alerts combined with complete event logs mean assets are not just traced, evidence is created to catch criminals and destroy their networks.

IOTI sensors require no wiring and just 20 minutes to install across an entire vehicle. Each sensor provides real-time information and GPS-linked insights to enhance logistics, safety, and asset protection.

Specifically, the IOTI ISI Sensor suite offers a rapid-deployment, battery-powered solution utilising the following categories of sensor:

Petrol Cap Tamper Detection: Alerts on unauthorised access to the fuel tank, helping prevent fuel theft and contamination

Trailer Pairing Sensor: Confirms the correct trailer is connected to the truck, ensuring the right load reaches the right destination.

Load Presence & Temperature Monitoring: Continuously checks cargo status and environmental conditions, alerting if goods are removed or if temperature thresholds are exceeded.

Door Tamper Detection: Detects unauthorised access to the trailer’s rear doors, improving load security during transit and at rest stops.

Road Condition Monitoring: Captures road surface and shock data to evaluate trip quality and protect sensitive cargo.

All sensors are wireless, self-contained, and operate on a long-lasting battery with a five-year life. This comprehensive, plug-and-play solution delivers a powerful layer of digital oversight to any logistics or fleet operation.

“It’s easy to break any lock on any roller cage. You need to know when the lock is touched, not when the criminal has already broken the lock and escaped with the goods.

“Now, edge processing by IOTI means you know when a breach is underway, plus you have the tools to recover what’s about to be taken, and the evidence to nail the criminal,” Parkin concludes.