Electric vehicles on the charge in 2026

In 2026, 116-million electric vehicles (EVs) – cars, buses, vans, and heavy trucks – are forecast to be on the road, according to Gartner.

“Despite the US government introducing tariffs on vehicle imports and many governments removing the subsidies and incentives for purchasing EVs, the number of EVs on the road is forecast to increase 30% in 2026,” says Jonathan Davenport, senior director analyst at Gartner.

“In 2026, China is projected to account for 61% of total EV installed base, and global ownership of plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) is expected to rise 32% year-over-year as customers value the reassurance of a back-up petrol engine for use, should they need it.”

Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are forecast to continue to account for well over half of EV installed base, but there is an increasing proportion of customers choosing PHEVs.

Electric Vehicle Installed Base by Vehicle Type, Worldwide, 2025-2026 (Single Units)

2025 Installed Base 2026 Installed Base Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) 59,480,370 76,344,452 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV) 30,074,582 39,835,111 Total 89,554,951 116,179,563

Source: Gartner (December 2025)