If it sounds too good to be true … it is!

It started with a bright pink advert on social media: “Limited offer! Get yours today!”.

Sam clicked through, paid via a QR code, and watched happily as the tracker showed his “shipment” moving. Then the parcel never arrived. His messages went unanswered and the profile vanished. Sam realised he had fallen into a scam that now catches thousands of South Africans each year.

Online scams in South Africa are rising as the festive season approaches.

According to the Southern African Fraud Prevention Service (SAFPS), incidents of consumer fraud climbed to 811 000 in 2024 and 2025, with metro residents and educated consumers among the most vulnerable.

Scammers are getting clever. They create fake store profiles, advertise unbelievably low prices and send payment links that lead into traps. The emotional hooks are real: urgency, exclusivity, and fear of missing out. While the offer seems too good, the result is very real.

The red flag checklist

When you are shopping online, keep an eye out for these telltale signs of a scam:

Unbelievable deals: If the price is far lower than everywhere else, pause and verify.

If the price is far lower than everywhere else, pause and verify. New or incomplete seller profiles: No reviews, no history, few photos, or mismatched branding.

No reviews, no history, few photos, or mismatched branding. Payment outside official channels: QR codes, banking details sent by direct message, or being asked to pay via links you cannot trace.

QR codes, banking details sent by direct message, or being asked to pay via links you cannot trace. Pressure tactics or urgency: “Only one left”, “Reserve now”, “Send deposit today”.

“Only one left”, “Reserve now”, “Send deposit today”. Requests for personal or card details via chat: Legitimate platforms never ask for your PIN or card security code through a message.

Meta Platforms says it is taking a lead in protecting buyers and sellers. Through its Marketplace safety tools and partnerships with organisations such as SAFPS, Meta works to remove scam-related accounts and educate users with easy-to-use resources.

“Online safety is not only about technology, but about awareness,” says Kojo Boakye, vice-president of Public Policy, Africa, Middle East and Türkiye at Meta. “When people know what to look out for, they are already one step ahead. That’s why we continue to invest in tools, partnerships, and education to make online buying and selling safer for everyone.”

Meta’s Safety Centre offers free, step by step guides, scam alerts, and tips for every part of the buying and selling journey. Every user can also report suspicious listings or profiles on Facebook or Instagram to help protect others.

The company recommends the following steps for safe online shopping: