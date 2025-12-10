SA kids caught in cybercrime crosshairs

With the festive season in full swing and schools soon closing for the year, children will be spending more time online than ever before.

From gaming and social media to videos and virtual hangouts, the digital world offers endless distractions.

As parents juggle work and holiday pressures, screens increasingly double as stand-in babysitters, creating a surge in digital activity that leaves the door wide open to cyber threats.

“Cybercriminals know exactly when to strike,” says Carey van Vlaanderen, group CEO at ESET Southern Africa. “December always brings a predictable spike in attacks: young people are online longer, parents are distracted, and the flood of holiday content – games, giveaways, fake promotions – creates the perfect cover for carefully engineered traps.

“From data theft and malware to predatory contact and harmful content, the threats are wide-ranging – and children often don’t recognise the danger until it’s too late.”

Digital access is central to how children learn, socialise, and live, making online safety essential rather than optional.

“Comprehensive cybersecurity software paired with robust parental controls is the first line of defence, filtering out malicious sites and inappropriate content before they reach a child’s screen,” says van Vlaanderen.

“Customisable settings also allow families to block harmful website categories and set time limits that encourage healthy digital habits – putting guardrails in place without removing independence entirely.”

The scale of exposure amplifies the potential for harm, with just a handful of platforms capturing the majority of the youth’s attention. Among South African 13- to 17-year-olds, YouTube dominates with 25,3-million users, while Instagram and TikTok each attract around 3,25-million.

Teens aren’t just browsing occasionally – a recent Stellenbosch University study found that they’re spending up to three hours online each day, with phone use only increasing as they get older. Even more concerning, around 60% of adolescents said their parents don’t place any limits on their screen time.

“Millions of young people are spending hours each day on platforms that weren’t designed with their safety in mind,” says van Vlaanderen. “Too often, children are left to navigate these spaces without the skills to do so safely.

“They know how to use a device, but not how to judge content, set boundaries, or spot danger. That gap is exactly what cybercriminals exploit – clicking malicious links, downloading harmful software, or falling for cybercriminals posing as friends or influencers.”

Protecting children online must be an ongoing priority, but the festive season demands extra vigilance, as screen time peaks.

“There are so many tools and safeguards available to help keep kids safe. By pairing security software with open conversations about digital habits, online responsibility, and the importance of quality time with family and friends, we can have peace of mind that our children are protected – and focus on enjoying the holiday season together,” says van Vlaanderen.