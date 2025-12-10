The hidden risk of battery stockpiles is damaging the industry and hurting customers

Everyone will remember the mad rush to buy uninterrupted power systems (UPSs), portable inverter and battery trolleys, and rooftop solar installations with battery backup.

By Lance Dickerson, MD of Revov South Africa

It was all driven by load shedding. While everyone enjoys the respite there is an ever-real risk, accompanied by the same fear, that it will return with the flip of a switch.

Many words have been written about the reasons for the current respite from load shedding. Some will have us believe that Eskom has finally turned the corner, others will point out the eye-watering amounts of diesel being burned to hide the generation problems, while others draw our attention to the massive behind-the-meter solar investments that have reduced demand.

The truth probably lies in some combination of the second two with some tentative openness to hearing more about the first.

The fact is, since the national elections last year, load shedding has barely been mentioned.

This is important to recognise because it has unleashed a silent ticking time bomb in the battery industry. One with massive consequences.

It wasn’t long before everyone realised that lead acid was well and truly something of the past.

Lithium batteries are fit for purpose and far superior in every metric. And so, in the midst of the load shedding panic and the energy back-up industry boom, companies brought in thousands upon thousands of batteries to try to keep up with the anticipated demand.

When the surging demand retracted quickly it resulted in scores of new batteries sitting in warehouses for months on end.

These batteries, which will eventually be sold, present a massive risk to the industry unless battery suppliers prioritise robust processes that safeguard battery quality.

Degrading batteries

When batteries sit idle for months they degrade. However, when they are sold, they are shipped off with a performance promise the battery simply cannot match.

This isn’t just a technical glitch; it is a systemic issue eroding trust in the renewable energy sector, and it is costing consumers dearly.

Every household or business that currently has a battery setup will understand that if their batteries are not cycled, they will degrade and, in some instances, give out completely. It is no different for brand new batteries that have been waiting in warehouses.

Without proper maintenance, inventory degrades over time and then ends up at customers’ sites with reduced capacity leading to premature failures, a surge in warranty claims and frustration.

The core principle here is simple: batteries are not inert objects like shoes or gadgets that can sit on a shelf indefinitely. Batteries are dynamic systems with internal chemistry that require ongoing care and cycling to maintain efficiency.

This is coded into the very mechanics of how ions behave within the individual cells. If left uncycled for extended periods, the individual cells in LiFePO4 batteries can discharge by as much as 3% each month.

Bear in mind that a LiFePO4 battery can only legally be shipped at 33% charge, so a 12-month-old battery could very likely arrive at your installation flat …

Now, bear in mind that not all cells will depreciate at the same rate, meaning that over the course of time, what started as a high-quality product becomes a liability – for battery suppliers and customers alike. Failures aren’t always instant, but they do occur, and it is highly damaging to the reputation of the industry as a whole.

Residential and commercial customers navigating the battery market should look for suppliers that:

Can demonstrate manufacturing and recharge histories of their inventory – Customers would do well to enquire about a battery’s production date and when it was last recharged or cycled. Reputable suppliers track this data meticulously. If a supplier cannot answer these questions, there’s a real risk the stock could have been languishing in warehouses, either here or abroad, for a long time.

Customers would do well to enquire about a battery’s production date and when it was last recharged or cycled. Reputable suppliers track this data meticulously. If a supplier cannot answer these questions, there’s a real risk the stock could have been languishing in warehouses, either here or abroad, for a long time. Have pre-dispatch quality assurance protocols in place – Customers should insist on evidence of rigorous testing before shipment. Reputable suppliers will unpack, inspect, discharge and recharge every single unit – even during high-volume periods such as Black Friday – to ensure quality. This conditioning process ensures batteries leave their facilities in peak condition. Typical distributors who drop-ship containers lack the engineering expertise, facilities and skills to ensure this quality assurance.

Customers should insist on evidence of rigorous testing before shipment. Reputable suppliers will unpack, inspect, discharge and recharge every single unit – even during high-volume periods such as Black Friday – to ensure quality. This conditioning process ensures batteries leave their facilities in peak condition. Typical distributors who drop-ship containers lack the engineering expertise, facilities and skills to ensure this quality assurance. Offer local support and accountability – Customers should prioritise on-the-ground presence in the country, including offices, support teams, field engineering teams and warranty support. Typical fly-by-night operators who sprung up during the massive market demand don’t have this expertise. Unfortunately, in these instances, many of these sub-par batteries are being sent into neighbouring countries, which will naturally have a knock-on effect across the region. Established players invest in fixing problems, not shipping them out.

It’s time to stop seeing batteries as boxes. At a molecular level they are “thinking systems” requiring proactive care, transforming them from mere commodities into dependable investments.

By focusing on these three principles when choosing suppliers, consumers can avoid the pitfalls of the “stockpile and sell” model that is plaguing the industry.

In the end, the power behind your progress isn’t just in the battery, it lies in choosing a supplier who understands how to keep it alive.