Thinkst Applied Research takes over Computer Olympiad

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has finalised the sale of the long-running Computer Olympiad programme to Thinkst Applied Research, the company behind the internationally recognised Thinkst Canary.

The sale includes all components of the Computer Olympiad programme: the Talent Search, Applications Olympiad, Programming Olympiad, and all associated rights.

The IITPSA will continue to support the success of the programme as an official endorser in 2026, underscoring its strategic support and ongoing commitment to South African ICT skills development and education.

Last month, the IITPSA announced that it had ended its sponsorship of the programme due to significantly rising costs.

For more than 40 years, the Computer Olympiad has been a flagship IITPSA initiative, reaching up to 30 000 learners annually and representing South Africa at the prestigious International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI).

Launched in 1984, the programme is among the world’s largest and longest-running ICT talent development initiatives.

Haroon Meer, CEO and founder of Thinkst Applied Research, says: “We are excited to take custodianship of a programme with such deep national significance. We are firm believers in the power of technology to uplift and we look forward to helping the Olympiads inspire and shape young learners.

“We want to stress that schools, learners, and educators who plan to participate in the 2026 Computer Olympiad, or who are considering joining the programme, should register their interest now, as the 2026 Computer Olympiad is proceeding as planned, and we are pleased to welcome them.”

As part of the transition, Thinkst will retain Chanelle Booysen, formerly part of the Computer Olympiad project management team, who has worked with passion and dedication on the programme for several years. She brings her extensive hands-on experience and proven project management skills to help ensure the smooth delivery of the 2026 edition.

The IITPSA remains proud of its decades-long stewardship and the positive impact the Computer Olympiad has had on tens of thousands of young South Africans, opening doors to skills, careers, and opportunities within the ICT sector.

IITPSA president Pearl Pasi highlights the importance of continuity for the Olympiad programme: “Thinkst involvement ensures that the Computer Olympiad will continue without interruption, maintaining the momentum and impact it has built over decades. This handover marks a new chapter for the programme, and the IITPSA looks forward to seeing it evolve and reach even more young learners.”