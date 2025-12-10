Turning screen time into growth time

In a world of mindless scrolling and shrinking attention spans, a young South African entrepreneur is offering an alternative – 20-year-old Muako Maepa has built IQ, a fresh take on quiz gaming that turns the habit of quick digital engagement into something purposeful and a place where every tap boosts the mind rather than dulls it.

“I see a world progressively overwhelmed by content that adds noise rather than meaning,” says Maepa. “I believe most platforms are built to keep us scrolling – consuming our attention instead of cultivating it. IQ is my way of shifting that – of using those tiny daily moments to build something more fulfilling and energising.”

IQ is a progressive Web app (PWA) that combines the gratification of mobile games with the depth of curated knowledge. Players anywhere in the world can compete in quick, stimulating trivia rounds – from science and history to pop culture and entrepreneurship – earning points that ladder into monthly, quarterly, and annual leaderboards.

It will also be distributed via mobile networks as gaming technology, launching first with Telkom and giving Telkom Plus subscribers the opportunity to not only play the game, but also access real-world rewards including vouchers, tickets, and flagship prizes such as iPhones or travel experiences.

But at its heart, IQ is less about gaming and more about growth.

“We live in an era where attention has become currency,” says Maepa. “I wanted to build something that gives back rather than exploits our engagement – something that makes people sharper, more informed, more confident in what they know.”

Maepa says his approach is rooted in purpose rather than profit.

As founder of the IlluMMination Foundation, he has spent years exploring how creativity, education, and entrepreneurship intersect to empower young people. IQ extends that philosophy into the digital realm, translating curiosity into capability.

“The world doesn’t need another app to pass the time,” he says. “It needs tools that make our time count.”

Rooted in Maepa’s hometown, Johannesburg, IQ carries a distinctly African perspective on technology – accessible, community-driven, and built to include rather than exclude. The decision to launch as a Progressive Web App means IQ can be used anywhere, on any device, with minimal data and no downloads.

“Accessibility is the real innovation,” says Maepa. “If you want to change how people engage with information, you have to meet them where they already are, and in a format that’s effortless and familiar.”

Visually, IQ carries a nostalgic retro-arcade aesthetic that nods to the joy of old-school gaming – but it pairs that design with fast, modern functionality. Quizzes refresh automatically, scoring happens in realtime, and new themed packs are released monthly.

Underneath the colour and motion lies something deeper: a digital experience designed not to consume attention, but to cultivate it.

Since its launch, IQ has begun to attract attention from players and educators alike, positioning itself as a home-grown example of how African entrepreneurs are reshaping the global conversation around tech for good.

And, as the platform expands, Maepa hopes it will become both a symbol and a spark – proof that South Africa’s next generation of innovators are not waiting for change, but coding it into existence.