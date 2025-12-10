Veeam partners with ServiceNow to add data resilience

Veeam Software has announced the Veeam App for ServiceNow, which helps organisations to integrate the management and automation of Veeam Data Platform’s data protection capabilities within their ServiceNow workflows.

The Veeam App for ServiceNow delivers bi-directional, seamless, policy-driven backup and recovery orchestration capabilities natively within the ServiceNow AI Platform, offering full auditability, real-time status sync, and compliance reporting.

The solution is available in the ServiceNow Store.

Veeam App for ServiceNow is built to deliver a seamless, secure, and intelligent bridge between organisations’ Veeam infrastructure and their IT Service Management (ITSM) workflows. This enables ServiceNow users to monitor, orchestrate, and automate Veeam-powered data protection tasks without leaving the ServiceNow AI Platform.

“In today’s digital landscape, everything depends on data – especially the workflows that drive modern business operations,” says John Jester, chief revenue officer at Veeam.

“Data Resilience means ensuring all organisational data is protected, so business can continue uninterrupted, no matter the circumstances. By uniting Veeam’s secure backup and resilience features with ServiceNow ITSM automation, we enable customers to simplify operations, accelerate recovery, and stay prepared for audits in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.”

Veeam App for ServiceNow is designed for organisations in highly regulated sectors – such as manufacturing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and finance – as well as enterprises seeking to: