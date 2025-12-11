Cyber and cloud resilience: Protecting tomorrow’s enterprise

As organisations accelerate their adoption of cloud and IoT technologies, attackers are finding fresh vulnerabilities hidden within these interconnected environments – often powered by AI.

By Tinashe Machona, cyber architect at NEC XON

When they hear “IT security” many enterprises still think about firewalls, patching, multi-factor authentication and data encryption.

But cyber and cloud resilience is about ensuring that when – not if – a breach happens, the business can withstand the impact, recover quickly and adapt effectively.

From defence to endurance

Once you accept that someone will inevitably get in, your goals shift from pure prevention to maintaining continuity through disruption: clear incident response plans, rapid recovery capabilities and executive-level ownership of resilience planning.

Cyber resilience isn’t just an IT concern – it’s an enterprise imperative. Every business leader has a role to play in embedding resilience into operations and decision-making. When leadership treats security as shared accountability, the organisation becomes stronger, faster and far more adaptable.

Resilient cloud, resilient business

Cybersecurity focuses on erecting barriers to block intrusions, but resilience is about responding effectively when those barriers are breached.

That means dropping the prevention mindset and thinking pro-actively, for example:

Establishing and testing incident response and recovery plans that define clear roles, communication protocols, and containment procedures.

Embedding resilience planning into enterprise strategy, ensuring that cyber readiness is discussed and prioritized at the executive level—not viewed solely as an IT responsibility.

Promoting a culture of shared accountability, where leaders across all business units act as security partners, integrating resilience principles into everyday operations.

Strengthening cloud resilience and reducing dependency risks

As the proportion of cloud-based applications grows, organisations must take steps to enhance cloud resilience and reduce dependency on single providers.

Multi-cloud or hybrid-cloud strategies can prevent operational bottlenecks and minimise exposure to vendor lock-in risks, such as technical incompatibilities or restrictive contractual terms.

Here are some other features of a resilient cloud strategy:

Implementing proactive monitoring and continuous threat detection across cloud workloads.

Enforcing zero-trust access controls to verify every user and device.

Automating configuration management and patching to minimise human error.

Utilising cloud-native security tools that provide visibility, compliance assurance, and rapid remediation.

Preparing for the AI-driven future

AI isn’t just transforming industries – it’s transforming attacks. Threat actors are using AI to automate phishing, weaponise data and exploit supply chains faster than humans can react.

In this environment, resilience is no longer optional. It must be built into every layer of digital infrastructure.

By prioritising cyber and cloud resilience, organisations can recover faster, reduce financial damage and preserve customer trust when incidents occur. In the end, resilience is about more than surviving attacks.

It’s about sustaining confidence and continuity in a world where disruption is inevitable – and only the prepared endure.