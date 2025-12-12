HPE challenges Huawei in campus switch market

Following a successful acquisition, the addition of Juniper’s revenue leaves HPE in a neck-and-neck race with Huawei for second place in the campus switch market, according to a new survey from Dell’Oro Group.

“The combined HPE-Juniper entity grew campus switch revenue above the market rate,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “HPE’s 3Q 2025 campus switch revenues are virtually identical to Huawei’s, foreshadowing an intense battle in upcoming quarters.

“Meanwhile, the major vendors are eyeing Cisco’s refresh opportunity, which is in the billions of dollars,” continues Morgan. “Cisco is doing a great job converting those deals, but there is still a significant number of ports out there to be replaced. Competitors are chasing the opportunity by touting high performance hardware and AIOps features.”

Additional highlights from Dell’Oro’s 3Q 2025 Campus Ethernet Switch Report include: