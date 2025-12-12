Leadership turnover harming supply chain performance

More than half (54%) of supply chain leaders report that leadership turnover has moderately to completely disrupted their function’s ability to operate over the past three years, according to a new survey from Gartner.

This disruption – combined with the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) and the evolving nature of work – is exposing weaknesses in legacy supply chain leadership development strategies and forcing chief supply chain officers (CSCOs) to take a more proactive role in building a viable bench of future-ready leaders.

Gartner surveyed 227 supply chain leaders in June 2025 across industries and regions, aimed at identifying leadership development strategies that enable CSCOs to have employees fully capable and prepared to assume head of function roles.

“Effective supply chain leadership has to shift from an overreliance on individual superstars, who our research has found are less collaborative, to leaders who are motivated and equipped to amplify the performance of their teams and organisations,” says Tess Frenzel, senior principal analyst in Gartner’s Supply Chain practice. “CSCOs who are able to adapt their leadership strategies to build these types of leaders and design the roles and development programmes to help them succeed will improve supply chain performance – despite the disruption inside and outside of their organisations.”

Gartner’s survey data paints a concerning picture of the reality for today’s supply chain leader:

Only 22% of supply chain leaders exhibit collectively motivated behaviours that correlate to stronger organisational business outcomes, with the majority exhibiting individually motivated performance.

Supply chain leadership positions continue to expand in responsibility and scope, with 59% reporting positions at their organisation require a broad range of skills and competencies.

Less than half (49%) of leadership development programmes are rated as effective, highlighting a need for more dynamic, tailored approaches that keep pace with the rate of technological change.

Additionally, supply chain leaders have a negative view of the path required for higher leadership positions, with few reporting work-life balance as part of the path to leadership (31%) and less than half (37%) agreeing that the process for promotions is transparent.

Building future-ready supply chain leaders

As AI transforms how individual tasks are completed – and future work trends emphasise new competencies – the ability to collaborate, adapt, and lead collectively becomes the greatest differentiator.

SCOs who break from legacy-driven processes and proactively recalibrate their leadership development strategies around these imperatives will build stronger, more resilient teams prepared to drive performance and innovation in an era of constant disruption.

Gartner’s research on supply chain leadership development identified three critical shifts for CSCOs seeking to build a future-ready leadership bench: