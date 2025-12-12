WLAN growth stunted by China slowdown

A sharp contraction in China spending kept worldwide Wireless LAN (WLAN) growth from hitting double-digits in 3Q 2025, according to the latest report from Dell’Oro Group.

“Cisco was late to the Wi-Fi 7 party,” says Siân Morgan, research director at Dell’Oro Group. “But their aggressive pricing strategy has launched them into first place in terms of Wi-Fi 7 revenue – and this latest technology has ramped faster for Cisco than any prior version of Wi-Fi.

“We saw strong WLAN spending in all regions outside China, where revenue contracted by double-digits,” adds Morgan. “In 3Q 2025, the market expansion was led by the Middle East and Africa, but all macro regions except China have resumed a strong growth trajectory following the declines of 2024.”

Additional highlights from Dell’Oro’s 3Q 2025 Wireless LAN Quarterly Report include:

For the first time, HPE revenue includes sales of Juniper Mist WLAN since the acquisition in July, and the company has started to make product convergence announcements.

Public Cloud-managed WLAN grew at twice the rate of the overall market because of higher ASPs.