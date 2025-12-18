Enterprise WLAN grew 7,8% in Q3

The enterprise worldwide wireless local area network (WLAN) market grew 7,8% in the third quarter of 2025 (3Q25) compared to 3Q24 to reach $2,7-billion, building on the market’s growth momentum from the previous quarter, according to results published in the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly WLAN Tracker.

In the previous quarter, 2Q25, the market rose 13,2% YoY. Through the first three quarters of 2025, the market has risen 10.5% compared to the same period a year earlier.

A significant driver of growth in the enterprise WLAN market is the adoption of new WiFi standards. WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 enable up to a 3X increase in available bandwidth for WiFi in the 6 GHz band, in certain geographies. WiFi 7 made up 31.1% of market revenues in the dependent access point segment in 3Q25, compared to making up 21% of the segment’s revenues a quarter earlier.

Meanwhile, WiFi 6E made up 24,5% of the dependent AP segment’s revenue, with Wi-Fi 6 making up the balance.

From a geographical perspective, in the Americas, the enterprise WLAN market increased 6% year-over-year (YoY) in 3Q25. In the Europe, Middle East & Africa region, the market grew 12,8% YoY, and in the Asia Pacific region, revenues grew 5,6% YoY, with market revenues in the People’s Republic of China market revenues decreasing 1,3% YoY.

“Continued growth in the Enterprise WLAN market is driven by new standards like WiFi 7 and WiFi 6E, which enable a significant amount of new spectrum for WiFi and expand the use cases for this important enterprise connectivity technology,” says Brandon Butler, senior research manager: Enterprise Networks at IDC.

“IDC research shows that organizations are also increasingly prioritising WLAN systems that integrate with the broader networking stack via platform-based approaches, have robust integrated security and ease the deployment and ongoing management of the Wi-Fi systems through the use of AI-powered networking capabilities.”

