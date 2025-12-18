The future of gifting is digital

According to Kaspersky’s latest findings, virtual presents and personalised greetings are highly popular for the 2025/2026 holiday season with streaming service subscriptions and gaming credits topping users’ lists.

As our everyday activities increasingly migrate into the digital environment, virtual gifts are rapidly transforming from a novelty into a mainstream phenomenon.

Just before the holiday shopping season, Kaspersky conducted a global survey to uncover the true popularity of digital presents and reveal which virtual gifts are capturing consumers’ hearts.

Globally, only a quarter of respondents remain fully committed to the traditional approach, preferring physical gifts over their digital counterparts and having no plans to change their minds in the near future.

In South Africa, 32% of respondents had already embraced digital gifting, whilst an additional 20% hadn’t done it yet – but were willing to try. Thirty-seven percent of people surveyed in South Africa admitted they’d likely purchase digital presents in the future but weren’t quite ready to make the leap this year.

The younger generation (ages 18 to 34) proves to be the true pioneers of virtual gifting, with 63% of all respondents globally planning to purchase digital presents this holiday season.

Of these digital natives, nearly half (46%) have already presented virtual gifts. The older generation (55+ years old) demonstrates the opposite trend, remaining firmly rooted in tradition, with almost half (46%) expressing their preference for physical presents.

While digital gifts are on the rise, Kaspersky experts warn that despite the multiple benefits of virtual gifting, several security risks, such as fake online shops or phishing links, exist beneath the surface and recommend users to stay attentive and apply security protection.

According to the survey, 64% of respondents in South Africa, who had ever considered buying digital gifts, voted for streaming services and platforms like Netflix and Spotify, demonstrating how entertainment has become the ultimate digital gift. In second place were gaming credits and subscriptions, which captured 45% of the vote.

The leaderboard continued with online courses, which were chosen by 41% of local respondents. E-book subscriptions secured 33% of the spotlight locally, while creative software like Photoshop and Illustrator accounted for 32% of votes.

Along with entertainment subscriptions, the digital wellness category is gaining popularity, with popular gifts including fitness subscriptions and psychology or meditation services.

While fitness subscriptions have attracted some attention from digital gift buyers in South Africa (32%), mental wellness services remain less popular, with only 15% of local respondents expressing interest in them.

While subscriptions have emerged as the most popular and convenient digital gift options, the holiday shopping season brings heightened risks that consumers must navigate carefully.

As more people rush to purchase streaming services, gaming credits, and online courses as last-minute presents, cybercriminals are exploiting this surge in activity with increasingly sophisticated phishing schemes.

With the help of AI, scammers can create convincing fake websites, fraudulent emails, and misleading pop-ups that mimic legitimate subscription services, taking advantage of holiday shopping urgency and excitement.

To make gift shopping safer, use a security solution with an AI-powered anti-phishing component which will prevent clicking on malicious links and secure your payments.

Santa goes virtual

Personalised video or audio greetings – from Santa Claus or celebrities – and digital postcards emerged as equally popular choices.

In South Africa, video greetings garnered 16% of votes and digital postcards, 23% of votes.

These presents offer the opportunity to create truly unique and deeply personal messages that stand out from generic gifts. However, Kaspersky experts are keen to remind users that some of these services request too much personal data, casting doubts on their credibility.

Conssumers would like to give or receive security software

Interestingly, over one-third (38%) of local respondents view digital life protection software not just as essential security tools, but as thoughtful gifts.

Security solutions, password managers, and even VPN subscriptions have evolved beyond simple utilities into coveted gifts that provide both practical protection and peace of mind.

These digital safeguards can seamlessly integrate with any existing device or digital present, creating a comprehensive package that addresses the growing need for online safety.

“It’s heartening to see that interest in cybersecurity solutions is growing, as this reflects a deeper understanding that protecting our loved ones’ digital lives has become an essential form of care and responsibility. This shift indicates that now cybersecurity isn’t just about protecting your own data – it’s about creating safer digital space for those we care about,” comments Marina Titova, vice-president for consumer business in Kaspersky.