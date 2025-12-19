Engie is a preferred bidder fr Corona PV project

Engie has been announced as a preferred bidder for the new Corona utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project under South Africa’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Window 7.

The company has also been pre-qualified to participate in the upcoming Independent Transmission Projects (ITP) auction, scheduled for 2026.

The Corona PV project, located in Virginia in the Free State, will deliver 240 MW of renewable energy to the national grid. It forms part of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy’s efforts to procure much-needed generation capacity to alleviate electricity constraints, while supporting the just energy transition.

This power plant will strengthen Engie’s established renewable portfolio in the South Affrica, which includes over 1.2 GW of operational wind, solar, and concentrated solar power (CSP) facilities. The new project is expected to create both direct and indirect jobs during construction and operation, support enterprise development initiatives, and stimulate long-term investment in the local economy.

“The Corona project is about more than just adding renewable energy to the grid. It is about creating real value for the people and places around it. As we move into the delivery phase, we are committed to working hand-in-hand with local communities to make sure the benefits are meaningful and lasting”, says Mohamed Hoosen, CEO and MD: rRenewables for Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA) at Engie .

Construction on the Corona PV power plant is expected to begin in Q4 2026, with commercial operations planned for Q4 2028.