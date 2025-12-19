Fynd launches in SA

Fynd, an AI-native retail technology platform backed by Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, has officially expanded into South Africa, onboarding Surtee Group as its first strategic customer in the market.

The move also comes as South Africa’s e-commerce sector is projected to exceed R130-billion in 2025, capturing nearly 10% of total retail sales – a fourfold increase since 2020.

According to Statista, South Africa is expected to have 11,7-million e-commerce users in 2025, with projections reaching 21,5-million by 2029. This growth is being driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first shopping behaviour, and increasing trust in digital platforms.

To meet rising consumer expectations, businesses are investing in AI and unified commerce platforms. Fynd’s scalable, AI-native stack is built to support this shift, enabling agility, personalisation, and operational efficiency.

“South Africa’s retail landscape is evolving fast,” says Ronak Modi, chief business officer: global at Fynd. “Consumers expect seamless, personalised experiences across every channel, and retailers need agile, intelligent infrastructure to keep up.

“Our platform is built to unify disconnected systems, speed up fulfilment, and elevate customer engagement; all without adding operational complexity.

“South Africa is an exciting addition to our global footprint,” he adds. “The market is digitally ambitious, brand-forward, and ready for intelligent commerce infrastructure. Our goal is to help local retailers unify siloed systems, personalise engagement, and accelerate fulfilment without adding complexity.”

Surtee Group operates 94 boutiques and two e-commerce sites, comprising the multi-branded stores Levisons and the mono-brand boutiques Giorgio Armani, Michael Kors, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, VERSACE, TOD’S, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace Jeans Couture, Emporio Armani, Burberry, Jimmy Choo, Luminance, Paul Smith, Coach, and Armani Exchange.

They will implement Fynd’s unified commerce stack, including Storefronts, Order Management System (OMS), Warehouse Management System (WMS), and Clienteling tools to connect in-store and online operations, streamline inventory visibility, and launch brand-specific ecommerce storefronts across its brand portfolio.

Fynd will enable Surtee Group to unify its offline inventory online, power ship-from-store capabilities, and improve both margins and sell-throughs. Additionally, products like Clienteling will empower in-store teams to engage customers better and drive incremental sales through personalised recommendations and seamless omnichannel experiences.