The teen internet tango

If you’ve ever seen a teenager argue with their WiFi router at midnight, you know the internet isn’t just a tool, but a lifestyle. It’s the universal babysitter that sometimes forgets the babysitting part, a treasure chest of knowledge, memes, and questionable “research” like why hamsters deserve superhero capes.

By Andile April, communications and stakeholder relations manager at Coega Development Corporation

But beneath the laughs lies a serious truth: the online safety of our children is teetering on the edge, especially in South Africa.

A recent UNICEF survey is the wake-up call we didn’t set an alarm for: a staggering percentage of kids aged 9 to 17 are surfing the web without parental controls. And this is the age of hormonal rollercoasters, curiosity marathons, and identity experiments.

The internet is their playground, but some corners of that playground look less like swings and more like shark tanks.

Before you brace for a moral lecture, here’s the punchline: we can do better. Not with bans that feel like digital lockdowns, but with practical boundaries, education, and tools that protect kids while respecting their curiosity.

The core issues we’re dancing with is accessibility vs. protection Curiosity isn’t the enemy. The danger comes when access is unfiltered and unmonitored. What happens when a child clicks into porn or predatory spaces without a safety net? Spoiler: nothing good.

Digital literacy as a life skill

Media literacy should be taught like math—step by step, reinforced at home and school. If kids are online, they need to know more than how to post a selfie; they need to spot red flags before they wave back.

Parental and systemic support

Parents aren’t tech wizards, and they shouldn’t have to be. We need easy-to-use parental controls, privacy settings, and conversation strategies that don’t shame kids for curiosity.

Mental health and the social fabric

Exposure to harmful content isn’t just a shock – it can warp self-esteem, relationships, and behaviour. The ripple effect hits mental health hard, and we’re already seeing the antidepressant numbers climb.

Regulation versus reality

A blanket under-16 social media ban sounds comforting but isn’t practical. Instead, think age-appropriate design, consent-based controls, and opt-in protections. Nuance beats prohibition.

Picture this, the Internet is a glittery shopping mall at night. Most doors are unlocked. Some lead to amazing toy stores; others to chaotic arcades; a few to shady “special offers.”

Our job isn’t to shut the mall, it’s to guide kids through it with clear signs, a map, and maybe a security guard who knows what TikTok is.

What we can do:

School programmes: teach online safety, consent, privacy, and critical thinking, by educators who understand teens.

Accessible Parental Controls: Simple tools that don’t require a PhD in tech.

Platform Responsibility: Stricter privacy defaults, easy reporting, and clear content separation for younger users.

Community Conversations: Normalise talking about online safety at home, schools, and community spaces.

Mental Health Support: Make sure help is available for kids affected by harmful online experiences.

Policy Nuance: Tiered approaches, not bans. Age-appropriate features, parental involvement, and ongoing review.

This isn’t about scolding teenagers for curiosity, it’s about giving them a map, a trusted adult, and tools to grow into thoughtful, self-aware digital citizens.

Because the internet isn’t going anywhere, and neither are our kids. Let’s make sure they’re safe while they dance the Teen Internet Tango.