AI finds a place in every aspect of SA users’ lives

Recent global research from Kaspersky has illuminated a significant shift in AI usage during the holiday season.

Far from being just a reliable shopping or planning assistant, artificial intelligence has emerged as a multifaceted digital companion capable of delivering emotional support – a phenomenon particularly pronounced among the Gen Z and millennial group.

However, Kaspersky experts warn that placing too much trust in AI can threaten data security.

In the run-up to the Christmas holidays, Kaspersky conducted a global survey* to find out how people leverage AI-powered tools to make the most of their free time and streamline holiday preparations, and to highlight the potential cyber threats related to it.

It turns out that AI’s popularity in the 2025/2026 holiday is rather high, with 74% of survey participants globally and 84% in South Africa indicating they plan to incorporate AI into their holiday activities.

The younger generation demonstrates the strongest enthusiasm for AI usage, with 86% of respondents globally aged 18-34 expressing intentions to resort to artificial intelligence during the holiday period.

According to the survey, more than half of AI users surveyed in South Africa plan to utilise the tools during the holidays to search for recipes (60%) or restaurants and accommodation (63%), underscoring AI’s ongoing significance in simplifying research processes and reducing search-related time commitments.

However, AI as an idea generator also gets a great response from the audience. The survey uncovered that 57% of users in South Africa seek AI assistance for brainstorming gift ideas, ways to celebrate or tips on Christmas decoration.

Forty-five percent of respondents in South Africa plan to trust AI to generate ideas on how to spend their free time.

During the holidays 61% of respondents in South Africa regards AI as a shopping assistant, which can help them to create shopping lists, find the best deals or analyse reviews.

Modern AI tools enable holiday shoppers to find offers that perfectly match individual preferences and budget constraints with just a few clicks. However, the reliability of chatbot-generated information remains a significant concern. It’s highly recommended for shoppers to check all links provided by AI before clicking on them, as they may contain malicious or phishing content.

To mitigate this risk, cybersecurity experts recommend employing a security solution empowered with AI-based phishing detection tools.

Beyond its capacity to tackle diverse challenges and generate new ideas, AI assumed a new role: serving as a virtual companion capable of offering emotional assistance. 24% of those surveyed in South Africa who use AI during holidays consider talking to it when they feel unhappy. Zoomers and millennials show the biggest interest in AI-powered support among all ages.

“As LLM models rapidly evolve, their potential for engaging in meaningful dialogue with users grows as well,” comments Vladislav Tushkanov, group manager at Kaspersky AI Technology Research Centre.

“However, it’s important to bear in mind that they learn to answer from data, most of which is sourced from the Internet, meaning they are prone to regurgitate the error and biases from the text used for training.

“It’s highly recommended to approach AI suggestions with a healthy dose of skepticism and try to avoid oversharing.”

While communication with AI services may seem personal and private, it’s important to remember that most chatbots are owned by commercial companies with their own data collection and processing policies. Here are several security tips that can help to enhance data privacy: