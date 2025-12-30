AI-driven digital workplaces to accelerate in 2026

Artificial intelligence (AI) dominated digital workplaces in 2025, fuelling trends such as the rising adoption of agentic AI, increased platform interoperability, expansion of contact centers, greater support for sales teams and growing popularity of mobile solutions.

Those trends will accelerate in 2026 making it an intriguing year, says GlobalData.

Gregg Willsky, principal analyst: Enterprise Technology & Services at GlobalData, comments: “The digital workplace refers to the modern, technology-enabled work environment where employees can collaborate, communicate, and perform tasks remotely or on-site using digital tools and platforms.

“Team collaboration platforms remain the cornerstone of a digital workplace portfolio. With those platforms increasingly becoming saturated with generative AI and agentic AI, the stage is set for noteworthy developments in 2026.”

Vendors will continue implementing agentic AI capabilities rapidly, appearing platform-wide seemingly overnight. Competitors will integrate their platforms to greater degrees, encompassing more AI functionality. AI will further dissolve boundaries between contact center and back-office workers who can help resolve customer inquiries.

Rivals will quickly expand the volume of sales support features on their platforms that help generate sales leads and manage the funnel. Collaboration solutions that enable workers to seamlessly communicate between mobile and landline devices as well as pivot between calls and meetings will see stronger adoption.

Willsky adds: “Team collaboration platforms will become more feature rich while also continuing to break down technological and organisational boundaries. Employees will find they can accomplish more in less time.”

While there are benefits associated with more robust team collaboration platforms, there is a downside as well. The improvements coming will not negate the “love-hate” relationship many workers have with AI.

Willsky concludes: “While the productivity benefits of AI, such as generating and assigning meeting action items, conducting research, and completing tasks, will continue to be appreciated, workers will still feel trepidation that the power of AI will make their skills, and themselves, obsolete. Those fears will only become more acute as the number of companies citing AI as the driving force behind layoffs continues to grow.”