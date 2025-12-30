Obituary: Lou Gerstner

Lou Gerstner, who served as chairman and CEO of IBM from 1993 to 2002, died on Saturday (27 December).

Arvind Krishna, chairman and CEO of IBM, in a mail to IBM employees, shares how Gerstner arrived at IBM at a moment when the company’s future was genuinely uncertain.

“The industry was changing rapidly, our business was under pressure, and there was serious debate about whether IBM should even remain whole,” he writes. “His leadership during that period reshaped the company. Not by looking backward, but by focusing relentlessly on what our clients would need next.

“One of Lou’s earliest signals as CEO has become part of IBM lore. Early on, he stopped a long internal presentation and said, simply, ‘Let’s just talk’. The message was clear: less inward focus, more real discussion, and much closer attention to customers. That mindset would define his tenure.

“Lou believed one of IBM’s central problems was that we had become optimised around our own processes, debates and structures rather than around client outcomes. As he later put it, the company had lost sight of a basic truth of business: understanding the customer and delivering what the customer actually values.

“That insight drove real change. Meetings became more direct. Decisions were grounded more in facts and client impact than in hierarchy or tradition. Innovation mattered if it could translate into something clients would come to rely on. Execution in the quarter and the year mattered, but always in service of longer-term relevance.”

Krishna points out that Gerstner made what may have been the most consequential decision in IBM’s modern history: to keep IBM together.

“At the time, the company was organised into many separate businesses, each pursuing its own path. Lou understood that clients didn’t want fragmented technology – they wanted integrated solutions. That conviction shaped IBM’s evolution and reestablished our relevance for many of the world’s largest enterprises.

“Lou also understood that strategy alone would not be enough. He believed lasting change required a shift in culture – in how people behave when no one is watching. What mattered was what IBMers valued, how honestly they confronted reality, and how willing they were to challenge themselves and each other.

“Rather than discard IBM’s long-standing values, he pushed the company to renew them to meet the demands of a very different era.”

Prior to joining IBM, Gerstner held executive position McKinsey & Company, American Express and RJR Nabisco. After IBM, he went on to chair The Carlyle Group and devoted significant time and resources to philanthropy, particularly in education and biomedical research.