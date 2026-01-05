Nvidia RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU expands desktop memory options

The Nvidia RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU is now generally available, bringing robust agentic and generative AI capabilities powered by the Nvidia Blackwell architecture to more desktops and professionals.

The new GPU configuration offers AI developers, data scientists and creative professionals the hardware for modern, memory-hungry workflows — and arrives at a time when demand for Nvidia Blackwell-class compute is higher than ever.

With the flexibility to choose between this 72GB variant and the existing Nvidia RTX PRO 5000 48GB model, AI developers can right-size their systems for a wider range of budgets and project requirements.

As generative AI evolves into complex, multimodal agentic AI, more demand is placed on the hardware required to develop and deploy these technologies.

One defining challenge of AI development is memory capacity. Running cutting-edge AI workflows — especially those involving large language models (LLMs) and AI agents — places significant stress on GPU memory, particularly as models, context windows and multimodal pipelines grow in size and complexity.

Agentic AI systems involve chains of tools, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), and multimodal understanding. These systems often need to keep multiple AI models, data sources and code formats active simultaneously within the GPU’s memory.

Built on Nvidia Blackwell — which delivers high throughput for AI, neural rendering and simulation with multi-workload scheduling and other architectural innovations — the RTX PRO 5000 72GB helps solve this bottleneck, offering 2 142 TOPS of AI performance.

Plus, with 72GB of ultrafast GDDR7 memory — a 50% increase over the 48GB model — developers can train, fine-tune and prototype larger models locally.

This enables users to maintain data privacy, low latency and cost efficiency, allowing teams to serve models directly from their workstations rather than relying on data centre-scale infrastructure for every AI task.

For local AI development, raw compute is only half the battle — memory capacity determines what users can run, and throughput determines how fast it runs.

In industry-standard benchmarks for generative AI, the RTX PRO 5000 72GB offers 3.5x the performance of prior-generation Nvidia hardware for image generation, and 2x the performance of prior-generation hardware for text generation.

The Nvidia RTX PRO 5000 72GB Blackwell GPU is now generally available from partners including Ingram Micro, Leadtek, Unisplendour and xFusion.