Users embrace a more secure digital life

Around the world, more people are taking control of their digital security.

A recent Kaspersky study shows that cybersecurity solutions have become increasingly popular, with the number of users globally exceeding 90% among surveyed participants in 2025.

This increasing focus on cyberthreat protection needs no explanation. In 2025 alone, Kaspersky’s detection systems discovered an average of 500 000 malicious files per day, marking a 7% increase compared to the previous year.

According to Kaspersky data, the share of people using at least one type of solution for digital life protection reached a remarkable 93% globally.

These findings were the result of a global survey spanning more than 20 countries in the Asia-Pacific, European, LATAM, Central American, and Middle Eastern regions.

The top cited reason for using digital life protection tools was blocking viruses, malware and cyberattacks, with more than 60% of users naming it as a key factor. Protection of sensitive data (53%) and feeling safer online (53%) followed closely to complete the top three.

To achieve these goals, consumers rely on a variety of tools: they use antivirus software, phone number blockers, and parental control tools just to name a few. Among participants of the study, antiviruses, VPN products, and password managers became the most popular ones in terms of usage.

It is worth noting that another global survey conducted by Kaspersky in 2023 showed that back then the number of users relying on security tools stood at 79% worldwide, confirming today’s movement towards a more conscious digital life.

This shift is not just a reaction to threats; it’s a digital culture change. People are beginning to see online safety and digital literacy not as a technical niche, but as a vital life skill inseparable from today’s digitalised life.

Kaspersky recommends that users join the growing movement toward smarter, safer digital habits.